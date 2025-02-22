Jane Flynn and Marina Bassett of the Portland co-op, Lucy Johnson of Cheverus and Elysia Palmer of Brunswick were named finalists for the Becky Schaffer Award on Saturday.

The award is given to the top senior girls hockey player in Maine.

Johnson helped Cheverus win its third straight state championship. The Stags beat Palmer and Brunswick in the final, 3-2 in overtime. Johnson had 29 goals and 15 assists for Cheverus, which finished 17-1-1.

Palmer, a defenseman, had 20 goals and eight assists.

Bassett was the state’s top scorer, with 58 goals and 17 assists. Flynn, a defenseman, finished with 17 goals and 21 assists.

