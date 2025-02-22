<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Caribou girls beat Erskine 61-46 in the Class B North regional final on Friday in Bangor, for the team’s first appearance in the state final since 1984. Caribou boys beat Orono on a free throw with 0.5 seconds remaining in the game to win Class B North.

Copy the Story Link