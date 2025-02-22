Caroline Dotsey scored with two seconds left to lift the Maine women’s basketball team to a 54-53 win over Binghamton in an America East game on Saturday in Orono.
The Black Bears pulled within one when Asta Blauenfeldt made two foul shots with nine seconds left. The Bearcats then missed the front end of 1-and-1 on two straight possessions, giving Maine possession with four seconds left. Dotsey gave Maine the lead with a layup, and Binghamton’s Bella Pucci missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Sera Hodgson scored 12 points for Maine (13-14, 8-6 America East), which snapped a four-game losing streak. Blauenfeldt added 11 points, while Caroline Bornemann had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Jayden Weltz scored 13 points and Kaia Goode added 10 for Binghamton (14-14, 6-8).
