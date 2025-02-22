In the Feb. 11 Press Herald article “Bowdoin students conclude pro-Palestine protest, call action ‘an immense success,’” it is explained that the purpose of the action was that the college comply with a passed referendum to end its investments in arms manufacturers. That seems like a logical request for students to make and one the college should embrace.

On the news page of the Bowdoin website, a visitor can see an article tagged “World Peace.” Yet we see a disconnect because, at the same time, members of Bowdoin Students for Justice in Palestine are threatened with suspension for asking for this exact thing: world peace. It seems odd that students who are asking the school to end the purchase of stocks in arms manufacturing, or world peace, be villainized and punished by a school sharing its pride in promoting world peace. Does the school believe in this, or does it put it forward when it is beneficial to it? Something isn’t sitting right here.

Hopefully, this belief will be supported and any form of disciplinary actions against these brave and morally outstanding students is dropped and the demand to comply with the referendum is carried out.

Thanks to the students who took part in this much needed action and to the staff and community who supported them. I look forward to reading that Bowdoin will stand behind its pronounced belief in world peace and end its investments in arms manufacturing.

Mary Dunn

Whitefield

