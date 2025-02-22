Maine’s economy has always been tied to the world beyond our shores. Our ports, shipping industry and workforce depend on global trade, stability and strategic investments. Taking up less than 1% of the federal budget, USAID is not just a foreign aid agency — it is a pillar of American economic security, job creation and international leadership. Its dismantling would not only betray America’s moral standing but also hurt Maine’s economy.

Right now, USAID’s food aid payments remain frozen. New contracts are blocked, and vital programs that employ Mainers — from maritime shipping to logistics and international development — are under attack. This is not cost-cutting. This is economic vandalism, driven by political opportunists who do not understand or care how deeply USAID is woven into America’s economic fabric.

Sen. Collins and Rep. Golden must decide where they stand. Will they defend the livelihoods of Maine workers and the security of our nation, or will they stay silent while an essential agency is dismantled by those who put ideology over reality? The bill to restore USAID is before them. Supporting it is not charity; it is an investment in Maine jobs, America’s global leadership and national security. The choice is clear — they must stand with Maine or explain why they let Washington’s worst instincts dictate our future.

Veronica Serrato

Sanford

