Mainers are represented in Washington by Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Angus King, Rep. Chellie Pingree and Rep. Jared Golden, who were elected to accomplish something important and do what’s right. Today they need to choose to be on the right side of history.

All are respected moderates. But they must act quickly and courageously to save our democracy. I’ve written urging them to act; others should too. Elected officials absolutely depend on hearing from their constituents before they take action. They must exercise oversight of the executive branch, keeping it in check, and not abdicate that power.

DOGE is not a department approved by Congress. Elon Musk was neither elected nor confirmed, but appointed to direct the country’s course by Trump alone. Together they are breaking federal laws, violating the Constitution and trampling democracy. If this continues, our republic cannot stand. Our citizenry cannot afford complacency.

We need our leaders, on both sides, to stand up to every illegal action before it’s too late. The dictates of this administration are making us vulnerable to disasters both economic and social. Its wrecking ball approach is alienating us from allies and making our country vulnerable to our enemies.

Our leaders must work across party lines now to stop the carnage. A united show of strength is called for, without delay. We must support all efforts to step in and take a stand. What is happening cannot be ignored or tolerated. Otherwise, the USA may forever cease to be a democratic republic.

Ruth Monsell

Camden

