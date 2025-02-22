Four Wells High School wrestlers earned spots at the New England Championships by placing in the top three at Friday’s New England Qualifier at Mt. Ararat High School.

Eli Potter won the 215-pound weight class for the Warriors, William Martinez (190) was second and Dominic Buxton (165) and Nathan Malloy (285) each finished second.

Mt. Blue and Edward Little both qualified three for the New England Championships, which are March 8-9 in Providence, Rhode Island.

Here are Maine’s qualifiers, listed in order of finish:

106—Preston Garland (Mt. Blue), Clayton McPheters (Mattanawcook), Remington Grunhuvd (Massabesic).

113—Kylan Berry (Marshwood), Dominic Simpson (Belfast), Michaelray Abeyta (Deering).

120—Evan Kowalsky (Mt. Ararat/Brunswick), Phoenix Martinez (Oceanside), Cooper Blair (Edward Little).

126—Ayden Cofone (Windham/Gray-New Gloucester/Westbrook), Carter Noble (Mount Desert Island), Spencer Richard (Madison/Carrabec).

132—Evan Boulard (Massabesic), Chase Frost (Bonny Eagle), Chance Watson (Mountain Valley).

138—Kaden Dustin (Noble), Caiden Skidgell (Dirigo), Evan Madigan (Edward Little).

144—Adam St. Cyr (Lincoln), Josiah Miller (Mt. View), James Chaplick (Sanford).

150—Brady Ouellette (Noble), Kyle Doody (Gardiner), Dillon Gray (Mt. Blue).

157—Hudson Lufkin (Dirigo), Cody Bubier (Marshwood), Stephen Galkowski (Mt. Blue).

165—Joe Lathwood (Biddeford/Thornton Academy), Moose Keys (Kennebunk), Dominic Buxton (Wells).

175—Michael Rollins (Camden Hills), Shamus Pease (Medomak Valley), Izaac Martin-Poole (Edward Little).

190—Grady Pease (Medomak Valley), William Martinez (Wells), Colton Carter (Lawrence).

215—Eli Potter (Wells), Evan Metivier (Cheverus/Falmouth), Canton Hill (Sanford).

285—Geza Labancz (Fryeburg), Chris Levesque (Oxford Hills), Nathan Malloy (Wells).

