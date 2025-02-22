Anyone who cares about fiscal responsibility should read the fine print of President Trump’s plan to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education. Not only would this move inflict needless harm on Maine children, but it would raise local taxes on Maine families while delivering massive tax breaks to billionaires.

Let’s start with the obvious. Cutting education funding hurts Maine children.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Marcus Mrowka is a school board member living in Camden.

Maine schools received $250 million in federal funding this school year. That money goes directly to supporting Maine students. The funding supports children from low-income families and students with disabilities, ensuring schools have the educators and interventions critical to leveling the playing field for these students. It finances a big portion of school meals, making sure children are fed and ready to learn. It supports robust career and technical education programs, which provide a critical pathway to good jobs in the trades, health care and industries facing critical workforce shortages in Maine. It provides financial aid and work-study programs for students in college and trade programs.

Eliminating this funding won’t create efficiency, but it will eliminate opportunities for Maine children.

Without this federal funding, Maine children will go to schools with more crowded classrooms and fewer resources. Children with disabilities and special needs will lose out on the care and extra support they need to thrive. Children in poverty, the very children who have fallen behind the most since the pandemic, will have fewer ways to get ahead. Slashing nutrition funding will make it harder to sustain Maine’s game-changing commitment to universal school meals for all children.

School districts will be forced to put off critical maintenance and infrastructure projects that create safe and healthy learning spaces. Students from working and middle-class families won’t get critical need-based financial aid. And students who don’t want to go to college will have fewer pathways to good-paying jobs. Maine will have fewer electricians, plumbers, nursing assistants and automotive technicians because of these cuts.

Trump’s plan also comes with a less-reported side effect. To compensate for the loss of federal funds, many school districts across Maine will be forced to increase local school budgets to comply with federal laws and provide children with an adequate education. This will result in higher costs for local Maine taxpayers at a time when families are already being squeezed by increased costs to just get by.

School budgets in Maine are already stretched to their breaking point, mostly driven by skyrocketing operational and facilities costs. As a member of my local school board, I know firsthand the struggle faced by school administrators and boards to keep school budgets as fair to taxpayers as possible while also delivering on the promise of public school to enable opportunity and a bright future for each and every child who comes through our doors.

The taxpayer money that President Trump and Elon Musk, an unelected billionaire, want to rob from children won’t be used to save American taxpayers. Trump and Musk need to find trillions of dollars to pay for their tax breaks for the rich, and that’s where this education funding will go. They believe American taxpayers fund a giant piggy bank that they can crack open and spend on themselves and their friends with no regard for the rule of law or the needs of children and families.

I’m all for efficiency and making sure more education funding goes directly to kids instead of bloated bureaucracy. Those of us who believe in government as a force for improving people’s lives need to be for reforms that make government work better for the people it serves. However, dismantling the Department of Education isn’t about reform or efficiency.

Simply put, Trump and Musk are raiding government agencies like the U.S. Department of Education to funnel money away from students and into the pockets of the wealthy. And working and middle class families will be stuck with the bill with higher local tax increases.

Many Americans voted for President Trump because he promised to decrease costs for working and middle class people. Nothing about dismantling the Department of Education will drive down the cost of eggs or make it more affordable to raise a family. Everything about this plan will enrich those at the top at the expense of kids and taxpayers. It’s incumbent upon Congress to assert its authority and preserve funding for children and schools — funding it has already appropriated. Maine children and taxpayers depend on it.

