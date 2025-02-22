The Blue Economy Task Force’s recent report to the Maine Legislature is an excellent first step in charting Maine’s future in sustainable ocean industries. The authors should be commended for their thorough work, vision for Maine’s economic future and recognition that our state is uniquely positioned to lead in the blue economy.

Maine’s marine economy has deep roots. For thousands of years, Native Americans in Maine were building boats perfectly suited to these waters. For the past four centuries, the state has continued this tradition, crafting some of the finest vessels in the world, from birchbark canoes to wooden sailing ships to modern composite designs. In fact, the Blue Economy Task Force’s report states that in 2021 alone, shipbuilding, boat dealers and marinas collectively contributed over $1.6 billion, or 25% of Maine’s total blue economy GDP. Yet, despite the undeniable importance of this industry, we are facing a serious workforce crisis — and this report does not go far enough in addressing it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dr. John V. Caron is president of The Landing School of Boatbuilding & Design in Arundel. He lives in Kennebunkport.

The report acknowledges that “a well-trained workforce” is one of the biggest pressures facing Maine’s blue economy. But recognizing the problem isn’t enough — we need immediate action. But let’s be clear — Maine’s leadership in the blue economy will not be possible without a serious investment in workforce development. Right now, we are losing skilled workers faster than we are training new ones. The cost of living, aging demographics and lack of awareness of marine industry career opportunities are leaving employers in boatbuilding, marine systems and waterfront industries struggling to fill critical positions.

If Maine is serious about growing its blue economy, we need to do what other states are already doing — funding and prioritizing workforce development. Washington, Rhode Island and Alaska have all invested heavily in marine trades education and workforce pipelines. If we fail to do the same, we risk losing economic opportunities and key talent to these states already ahead of us.

One of the report’s recommendations is to establish a Blue Economy Education and Training Council. This is a step in the right direction, but it cannot be a passive advisory board. It needs real funding and a direct connection to career and technical education programs, trade schools and industry partners.

The workforce challenge isn’t just about training — it’s about awareness. Many young Mainers and their families are unaware that the marine trades offer high-paying, in-demand careers without the need for a four-year degree. Yet, these opportunities often go overlooked. Expanding awareness of these career paths is essential — not only to connect young people with stable, well-paying jobs but also to sustain Maine’s marine industries and the economy they support.

The Blue Economy Task Force has presented a compelling vision for Maine’s future. But if we don’t make workforce development the foundation of this vision, it will remain a vision, rather than a reality. If Maine wants to compete on the national and global stage as a leader in the blue economy, we need to invest in career education, fund workforce pipelines and ensure that our boatbuilders, systems technicians and marine industry professionals are supported.

Maine’s identity is tied to the ocean. We have an opportunity to build a blue economy that honors our history while embracing the future. To do so, we must invest in the people who will build this future.

