South Portland’s Darius Johnson holds tight to the ball as Bonny Eagle’s Brody Taylor tries to rip it away. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald
Players on the St. Dom’s bench erupt their bench erupts after a 3-point shot is made during the Class D South boys final against Valley at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Gorham’s Logan Doughty tries to block the shot of South Portland’s Destiny Peter during AA South basketball final action at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Saturday. Carl D. Walsh
Valley’s senior Madeline Hill swings the net after her team defeated St. Dominic by a score of 74-47 in the Class D South final at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Mt. Abram’s Bryce Wilcox is fouled late in the Roadrunners’ 52-43 win over Monmouth in the Class C South final on Saturday in Augusta. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Windham players celebrate with student fans after the Eagles beat Edward Little, 55-49, to win the Class AA North title on Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
South Portland players celebrate a big play during the Red Riots’ 49-34 win over Bonny Eagle in the Class AA South final on Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald
Hall-Dale’s Sierra Gibbons shoves through Madison’s defense of Ava Landry, left, and Raegan Cowan during Saturday’s Class C South final in Augusta. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Mt. Abram celebrates with the championship plaque after beating Monmouth, 52-43, in the Class C South boys basketball championship game on Saturday in Augusta. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Cheverus teammates Kylie Lamson, right, Lia Umland, left, and Eliana White celebrate after cutting the nets following their victory over Oxford Hills on Saturday. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Valley head coach Gordon Hartwell and girls react to a Class D South final win over St. Dominic at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
South Portland’s Mya Lawrence goes to the floor after the ball with Gorham’s Zoe Dellinger following during AA South basketball final action at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Saturday. Carl D. Walsh
St. Dominic’s Jonathan Tangilamesu hugs head coach Josh Laprell after defeating Valley in the Class D South boys final at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Edward Little’s Diing Maiwen dunks the ball in their game against Windham on Saturday. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Kylie Lamson of Cheverus drives past Lydia Goyette of Oxford Hills. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Hall-Dale’s Sierra Gibbons screams towards the basket after deflecting a foul from Madison’s Raegan Cowan, left, and defensive moves from Jacey Moody during Saturday’s Class C South final in Augusta. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
