The $50 million makeover of L.L.Bean’s flagship store and campus accelerated this week with the demolition of an exterior portion of the building on Main Street in Freeport.

Workers used heavy equipment Friday to remove demolition debris from a fenced-in area that encloses the side of the building along Morse Street, including the main entrance.

Shoppers can still visit the Hunting and Fishing Store that’s part of the flagship store, but the men’s, women’s and kids’ apparel and outerwear departments have been moved to Camp L.L.Bean, a 28,000-square-foot, hard-sided “tent” erected in a nearby parking area.

“We wanted to offer customers a memorable, interim shopping experience that captured the heart and heritage of L.L.Bean,” Greg Elder, chief retail officer, said in an emailed statement. “So, we decided to build our biggest tent ever and invite customers to go camping with us.”

The flagship store’s renovation is expected to provide a more accessible and immersive customer experience, including a new first-floor entrance and grand staircase and a larger indoor trout pond with multiple tiers and more viewpoints for better fish watching.

The project is on track to be completed by fall 2026, said L.L.Bean spokesman Jason Sulham.

The Hunting and Fishing Store will remain open 24/7, as it has since 1951, throughout construction, while also serving as the temporary home for footwear, boats and totes, and travel products.

Camping and hiking equipment has been moved to the Boat, Bike and Ski Store, and pet products can be found in the Home Store.

Camp L.L.Bean; the Boat, Bike and Ski Store; and the Home Store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Signs and team members will help customers navigate the campus during construction.

The renovated flagship store will include a full-menu, sit-down eatery and a remodeled kids’ department with a camp vibe, while the outdoor Discovery Park will be expanded to provide more green space and enhance outdoor programming.

Upgrades to the store facades on Main Street and Justins Way have already been made, including added windows to allow more daylight and new entrances to the north and south of Main Street to make the store more accessible.

In 2023, the company completed a $110 million remodel of its headquarters, also in Freeport, including expansive windows, indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, tree houses, fireplaces, public trails and a 10,000-square-foot open courtyard.

