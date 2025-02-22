South Portland was in a dogfight with Bonny Eagle for two quarters in the Class AA South boys’ basketball final Saturday night.

Then the Red Riots changed the script.

Upping the defensive intensity and using traps, South Portland sped up the pace on the bigger Scots and scored nine quick points in a 19-3 run that blew the game open and propelled the Red Riots to a 49-34 win at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

South Portland (16-5), the No. 2 seed from the South, will face North No. 2 Windham (17-4) in the state championship game next Saturday at Cross Arena. South Portland won at Windham, 55-54, in the regular season. Windham is the defending state champion. South Portland, which won titles in 2022 and 2023, will make its fifth trip to the state final in nine seasons of Class AA basketball.

Manny Hidalgo led South Portland with 22 points, including six in the decisive third quarter. Tom Maloji was a key contributor, making a tough bucket at the halftime buzzer for a 19-16 lead and scoring twice in the opening minutes of the third quarter, the first off a steal. Maloji finished with nine points. South Portland center Darius Johnson continued his strong tournament play with 14 points.

Hidalgo was named the regional’s outstanding player.

No. 4 Bonny Eagle (9-12) was coming off an upset of No. 1 Thornton Academy in the semifinals when it was able to dominate down low, with 6-9 center Brody Taylor scoring 23 points. Against South Portland, Taylor scored six points, four coming after the game was decided. Bonny Eagle’s other big man, 6-8 Max Bouchard, scored four points.

Both Taylor and Bouchard had limited touches. South Portland’s on-the-ball pressure made entry passes difficult.

CJ Cooper led the Scots with 11 points, making three 3-pointers.

