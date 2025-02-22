Talent was never the issue for the South Portland girls basketball team. Nor was there a doubt the Red Riots would be among the Class AA South leaders by season’s end.

The question for the Red Riots was whether they were ready to handle the heightened stakes and brighter lights of the playoffs. On Saturday, they gave a resounding answer.

Annie Whitmore scored 18 points while leading a record-setting shooting attack, Mya Lawrence added 11 and Emma Travis scored 10, and top-seeded South Portland defeated No. 2 Gorham, 50-37, in the Class AA South final.

It’s the first regional title for the Red Riots (17-3) since 2020, when they ended up losing to Oxford Hills in the state championship game, and they will pursue their first state title since 1986.

“I remember coming down, watching South Portland lose to Gorham as a little girl. I remember sitting in these stands,” said Travis, a senior captain. “It’s super full circle to come back and be able to beat them.”

The Red Riots were red hot Saturday, knocking down an Class AA South tournament record eight 3-pointers. South Portland reached the record with 4:29 to go in the third quarter, when a Lawrence three put the Red Riots up 38-15.

“I know we have good shooters,” South Portland coach Brianne Maloney said. “Mya had a tough one last game, but we’ve never told her no. So it was just a matter of time before her shots start falling. And people have seen what Annie can do.”

What Annie did was hit four 3s, tying an AA South single-game tournament record shared by three players including her sister, Maggie. Two came from well behind the line on back-to-back possessions, putting South Portland up 27-10. Lawrence made three 3s while Caleigh Corcoran added the other.

“I don’t really think so,” Whitmore answered when asked if she’s shot that well before. “With this big crowd, it helps a lot too, with everyone cheering. … This is really just a dream come true.”

South Portland fell in the regional semifinals last year as a No. 2 seed, scoring only 33 points in a loss to Scarborough, but those struggles were long forgotten Saturday.

“I think getting that last win here (in the semifinals against Scarborough) really took the monkey off the back,” Maloney said. “We can win here, they did it once, you’re back on the same floor you already won on. … Now we just go out and play basketball.”

Zoe Dellinger (11 points) and Julia Reed (nine points) led Gorham (16-4), which was seeking its fourth straight trip to the state championship game.

“The shots they made at the beginning really changed what we had to try to do in the second half,” Gorham coach Laughn Berthiaume said. “And they were deep threes. When they’re making some deep threes, it kind of changed the game.”

South Portland shot 11 for 21 with six 3s in the first half while building a 30-15 lead. The Red Riots started the third quarter on an 8-0 run to put the game out of reach.

This story will be updated.

