AUGUSTA — Liana Hartwell scored 18 points as Valley captured its second straight Class D South girls basketball title with a 74-47 win over St. Dominic Academy on Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Cavaliers (21-0) will face North champion Central Aroostook in the state final next Saturday at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center.

Rylee Clark added 16 points for Valley, which improved to 43-1 over the last two seasons. Madeline Hill scored 11 points, while Delia Hill chipped in with 10.

This story will be updated.

