Valley senior Madeline Hill swings the net after her team defeated St. Dom's 74-47 in the Class D South girls basketball final Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel

AUGUSTA — Liana Hartwell scored 18 points as Valley captured its second straight Class D South girls basketball title with a 74-47 win over St. Dominic Academy on Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Cavaliers (21-0) will face North champion Central Aroostook in the state final next Saturday at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center.

Rylee Clark added 16 points for Valley, which improved to 43-1 over the last two seasons. Madeline Hill scored 11 points, while Delia Hill chipped in with 10.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
Valley Cavaliers

Related Stories
Latest Articles