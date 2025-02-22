Windham is headed back to the Class AA boys basketball state championship game.

The defending champion Eagles battled through poor fourth-quarter foul shooting and highlight reel plays by Edward Little’s Diing Maiwen to win Saturday’s North regional final, 55-49, at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Windham (17-4), the No. 2 seed in the North, will look to defend its state championship next Saturday at the CIA against the South winner, either South Portland or Bonny Eagle. Windham senior Creighty Dickson and juniors AJ Moody and Tyrie James were key contributors to the 2024 title team.

Windham missed six of eight free throws in the final two minutes and led by just three, 50-47, when senior Braycen Freese made a pair from the line. Moody then stripped the ball from Maiwen for a turnover. Moody missed both ensuing free throws, but Colin Janvrin grabbed the offensive rebound, was fouled and sank his free throws to push the lead to 54-47 with 18 seconds to play.

Maiwen, who had thrown down two impressive dunks off lob passes from his brother, Akol, had one last eye-popping play when he soared down the lane for a tip-in basket, but it was too late for Edward Little, which finished the season 13-8.

Janvrin led Windham with 16 points. Moody added 10.

Diing Maiwen was named the region’s most outstanding player. He finished with 17 points. Akol Maiwen scored 16.

Early in the regular season, Windham beat visiting Edward Little, 78-56, blowing the game open with a 20-2 third-quarter run. Diing Maiwen fouled out in the third quarter of that game.

— This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link