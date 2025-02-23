BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm is likely out for the rest of the NHL season because of a knee injury, general manager Don Sweeney said Sunday.

Lindholm underwent surgery to repair a fractured patella, according to Sweeney. The 31-year-old Lindholm has not played since being injured blocking a shot against St. Louis on Nov. 12.

Sweeney also said there was no timeline for the return of Charlie McAvoy from a shoulder injury. McAvoy was hurt while playing for the U.S. the 4 Nations Face-Off and was hospitalized after getting an infection.

