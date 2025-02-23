Every year when the midwinter doldrums loom, the array of oranges at the market gives me the lift I need. The fruits’ juicy tang and varieties that belie the name — red blood oranges, as well as pink Cara Cara and orange navels — bring a welcomed burst of sunshine to the day, not to mention a fortifying measure of vitamin C.

Yes, oranges are ideal for snacking, especially the easy-peel mandarins, but they also perk up savory dishes.

In this weeknight-friendly dinner, orange segments and zest brighten a pilaf-like dish of cauliflower rice served with honey-mustard roasted chicken thighs. You can rice cauliflower yourself using a food processor or box grater, but buying it already riced makes prep especially quick and easy.

Just add the riced vegetable to a skillet with sauteed onion seasoned with earthy ground cumin and coriander, and cook it until it is tender but with a little crunch. Then toss in chopped, roasted pistachios, or any nut you like; a handful of parsley (cilantro would be nice, too); and bite-size pieces of orange segments and finely grated orange zest. I like to use two types of oranges for a spectrum of flavor and hue — any combination of varieties — but two of the same type will work, as well.

Served with the sweet-and-tangy honey-mustard roasted chicken thighs, it’s a healthful dinner brimming with crunch, juiciness and color that’s sure to be a bright spot on a winter day.

Ellie Krieger is a registered dietitian nutritionist and cookbook author who hosts public television’s “Ellie’s Real Good Food.” Learn more at www.elliekrieger.com.

Honey Mustard Chicken with Cauliflower Rice

4 servings

Total time: 45 mins

Cauliflower rice, served pilaf-style with sauteed onions, earthy spices, crunchy pistachios and juicy bites of orange, makes a delightful and healthful companion to honey-mustard roasted chicken thighs. Using store-bought riced cauliflower makes the prep especially quick and easy.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Where to buy: Fresh riced cauliflower can be found in the produce section of well-stocked supermarkets and natural food stores.

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1 large garlic clove, minced or finely grated

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs (4 to 6 thighs)

2 navel or Cara Cara oranges (or a mix)

1 small yellow onion (5 ounces), diced

3/4 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

6 cups (1 1/2 pounds) fresh riced cauliflower (do not use frozen)

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1/3 cup roasted, unsalted pistachios, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus more for serving

STEPS

Position a rack in the top third of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees.

In a medium bowl, stir together 1 teaspoon of the oil, the mustard, honey, garlic and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Add the chicken and toss to coat evenly; let sit while the oven preheats.

Add the chicken to a 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking dish, placing it on what would have been the skin side down, and transfer to the oven for about 20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and registers 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer when inserted in the center of a thigh.

Meanwhile, finely zest one of the oranges to get 1 teaspoon of zest. Trim the tops and bottoms off each orange, then set an orange on one of its cut ends and use a sharp paring knife to slice down along the curve of the fruit to remove the remaining peel and pith. Repeat with the other orange. Working with one orange at a time, use the knife to separate each orange segment from its membrane over a bowl to catch the segments and juices. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the orange segments to a cutting board and cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Save the juice for another use, or drink it.

In a large (12-inch) nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the coriander and cumin, and cook, stirring, until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Add the riced cauliflower, salt and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of pepper, and cook, stirring frequently, until the cauliflower is tender but still has a little crunch, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the pistachios, parsley, and orange segments and zest until combined.

When the chicken is done, remove from the oven and carefully swish it around in the baking dish. Use a metal spatula or two forks to flip the chicken over, so each side gets coated in the caramelized juices.

Divide the riced cauliflower and chicken among individual plates, garnish with more parsley and serve right away.

Substitutions: Not a fan of cauliflower rice? >> Use regular cooked rice or other whole grain. Dijon mustard >> any other mustard. Chicken thighs >> rotisserie chicken, pork chops, or slabs of firm or extra-firm tofu, with an adjustment to the cooking time. Honey >> maple syrup or agave. Pistachios >> your favorite nuts or seeds.

Notes: To make your own riced cauliflower, pulse a trimmed, medium head of cauliflower in batches in a food processor into rice-size pieces, or use the large holes of a box grater to grate cauliflower florets by hand.

Nutrition per serving (1 to 1 1/2 pieces chicken and 1 1/2 cups cauliflower rice) | 476 calories, 27g carbohydrates, 160mg cholesterol, 23g fat, 8g fiber, 41g protein, 4g saturated fat, 660mg sodium, 17g sugar

