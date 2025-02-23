Tobacco use and nicotine addiction take an enormous financial toll on individuals, families and communities in our state. Smoking-related illnesses cost Maine more than $811 million every year in health care expenses alone. But there is a silver lining. Tobacco prevention programs in Maine, the only state to fully fund such programs at the level recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), save lives and dollars.
Every dollar invested in tobacco prevention saves over $155 in future health care costs, according to a 2019 study. This investment yields substantial savings in future health care expenses and increases quality of life. Sustaining and expanding this funding ensures fewer kids start using tobacco and nicotine products and more people dealing with nicotine dependency can quit, reducing the long-term financial burden on our community members and our health care system.
The governor’s proposed tobacco tax increase is another smart investment. Kids are highly price-sensitive, and research shows that higher tobacco prices discourage youth from starting to smoke. This policy, paired with Maine’s proven prevention programs, is a recipe for healthier communities and significant cost savings.
Maine has led the nation in prioritizing public health through these programs. Let’s continue to build on this success and ensure that Maine remains a leader in protecting both the health and financial well-being of its residents.
Andrew Cook
Immediate past chair, American Heart Association of Maine Board
Cumberland
