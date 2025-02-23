On Feb. 2, 2025, a Maine Turnpike Authority service garage, housing millions of dollars of snowplow trucks, burned in Auburn. It has been reported that the “State Fire Marshal classified the fire as ‘undetermined,’ citing several accidental causes that may have played a hand in the fire.” That is insufficient.
In December 2021, a little more than three years ago, the very next Maine Turnpike Authority service garage — to the north in Litchfield, with eight truck bays — burned. There needs to be an outside independent investigation of Maine Turnpike facility operations.
There are many Maine DOT and private truck garages in Maine. They don’t routinely go up in flames. There appears to be lax safety management of Maine Turnpike facilities. Maine users of the turnpike, which was supposed to become toll-free in 1983, deserve better.
Carl Wilcox
Minot
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.