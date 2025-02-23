While there’s still a little unfinished business to attend to, it’s safe to say the winter sports championships contested over the past couple of weeks were very kind to athletes from the city of Portland.

Here’s a look back:

Swimming

For the second year in a row, the Deering/Portland “RamDog” co-op girls swim team captured the Class A state title.

Deering/Portland finished with 285 points, 29 better than runner-up Falmouth. Amelia MacDonald was second in the 500 freestyle (5 minutes, 32.43 seconds) and seventh in the 200 free (2:07.4). Breen Whelan placed third in the 200 individual medley (2:24.18) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:04.15). Anya Heiden was fifth in the 100 free (58.38) and came in eighth in the 200 free (2:08.6). Anica Spencer was fifth in the 200 IM (2:31.73) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.59). Charlotte Donaldson-Michaelis finished sixth in the 200 IM (2:31.75). Sophia Harrod-Kim placed sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:05.56) and eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.94). Kaia West was seventh in the 500 free (5:51.07).

The RamDog’s 200 individual medley relay team (Whelan, Luca Montague, Harrod-Kim and Heiden) came in third (1:59.5). The 200 free relay squad (Donaldson-Michaelis, Harrod-Kim, Spencer and MacDonald) placed fourth (1:52.17). The 400 free relay team (MacDonald, West, Heiden and Whelan) finished fifth (3:58.28).

“I got on the bus, and there was so much laughter and so much supportive energy,” said Heiden. “That’s when I knew, we’ve got it. We sang the entire path of the bus ride. We just wanted to show everyone what our team culture was like, because that’s our most important asset.”

“We did a lot of visualizing of these races,” West said. “That’s what our coaches have been saying to us over the last two weeks. Our depth and our gelling as a team led us to this victory.”

Cheverus (64 points) came in 14th. Diver Kate Prestes led the way with a fourth-place showing (315.95 points). The Stags’ 200 free relay team (Caoimhe Oliver, Liv Lundy, Kali McCarthy and Kimmy Stoddard) finished eighth (1:57.38).

In the boys meet, won by Falmouth with 244 points, Deering/Portland (131) was ninth. Deering/Portland got a win from Andy Marvin in the 100 free (48.63 seconds). Marvin was also runner-up in the 200 free (1:48.09). Deering/Portland’s 200 free relay team (Marvin, Finn Hutchins, Otis McCanna and Mason Meas) placed fourth (1:39.08). The RamDog’s 400 free relay squad (Meas, Marvin, McCanna and Hutchins) finished fifth (3:41.67).

Cheverus (109) came in 11th. Peter Jones finished fourth in the 50 free (23.32) and seventh in the 100 fly (59.59). The Stags’ medley relay team (Riley Butler, Arman Gurcan, Jones and Devrim Gurcan) was sixth (1:53.98).

In the Class B girls meet, won by Camden Hills with a whopping 437 points, Waynflete (82) came in 10th. Kestrel Linehan was third in the 100 backstroke (1:01.96) and finished fourth in the 100 free (57.31). Olivia Therrien placed seventh in the 500 free (5:56.89) and was eighth in the 200 free (2:14.29).

The Class B boys’ title was won by Morse with 424.5 points. Waynflete (20) finished 14th. Eric Parker finished fifth in the 500 free (5:17.84).

Indoor track

Portland’s girls had 54 points and came in third at the Class A indoor track state meet (Bangor won with 78 points). The Bulldogs placed third for the third consecutive season. Samantha Moore won the 800 (2 minutes, 21.27 seconds) and was runner-up in the mile (5:04.66). Anneliese Collin finished second in the 400 (1:01.14), was second in the 55 hurdles (8.67) and came in third in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches). Alisandra Lindos was runner-up in the triple jump (36-7). Portland’s 4×800 relay team (Kate Morrison, Maia Endicott, Sylvie Holmes and Alice Anderson) placed fourth (10:43.23) and the 4×200 relay squad (Adong Vincent, Lindos, Cayla Sullivan and Keeley Patrick) finished eighth (1:53.27).

Cheverus (37 points) was fifth. Paige Alexander was runner-up in the 800 (2:22.45) and third in the mile (5:07.01). Lucy Olson finished third in the 800 (2:25.53). Alaina Holmes was fifth in the 55 (7.59). Grace Alexander placed sixth in the two-mile (11:57.99). Allie Schmitt was seventh in the two-mile (12:03.76). The Stags’ 4×800 relay team (Hailey Joyce, Hana Hirschkorn, Meg Kingsley and Olson) was second in 10:16.27.

Deering (8 points) came in 16th. Elise Breiting-Brown finished fourth in the 800 (2:25.99). Mya Landry was seventh in the 800 (2:31.56) and tied for seventh in the high jump (4-10).

In the boys’ competition, won by Scarborough with 72 points, Portland (46) finished fifth. The Bulldogs’ 4×800 relay team (Owen Blades, Liam Alexander, Cole Smith and Aran Johnson) was first in 8:17.33. Johnson was runner-up in the two-mile (9:53.25). Cristovao Ngimbi was fourth in the long jump (21-3.75). Owen Blades came in fifth in the 800 (2:01.73). Charlie Jacques was fifth in the mile (4:40.5). Griffin Lavertu placed fifth in the high jump (6-0). Aziz Mohamed finished sixth in the 400 (53.36). Ben Mbongo was sixth in the long jump (21-1.5). Portland’s 4×200 relay team (Lavertu, Mbongo, Ngimbi and Mohamed) was fourth in 1:35.04.

Deering (21 points) placed 10th. Ellis Wood won the two-mile (9:33.78). Jalen Curtis was fifth in the pole vault (13-0). Rocco Ciccomancini finished sixth in the 55 (6.68). DeShawn Lamour was sixth in the shot put (46-8.5). The Rams’ 4×800 relay team (Zade Smith, Noah Rasheed, Peter Rank and Wood) finished eighth (8:49.43).

Cheverus (9) tied Messalonskee for 15th-place. Rocco Deschambault was fourth in the shot put (46-11.5) and Pi Crosby came in fifth in the two-mile (10:04.55).

Skiing

Portland’s girls were second behind Mt. Blue at the Class A Nordic ski state meet. The Bulldogs were paced by Emma Price, who placed fourth in the freestyle (17:29.2) and sixth in the classic (20:39.8), Heloise Bampton, who was fifth in the classic (20 minutes, 37.3 seconds) and 10th in the freestyle (18:41.8), and Talia Olins (sixth in the freestyle, 17:57.7, and ninth in the classic, 20:58.1).

Cheverus finished eighth. Anica Hickey was seventh in the classic (20:41.0) and ninth in the freestyle (18:30.2).

In the boys’ competition, won by Mt. Blue, Deering tied Messalonskee for third place. Zeke Zelonish was fourth in the classic (16:19.7). Asa Tussing finished fifth in the classic (16:26.1) and seventh in the freestyle (14:29.9). Jack Borland came in fifth in the freestyle (14:13.5).

Portland finished fifth. Alex Price was seventh in the classic (16:35.8) and 10th in the freestyle (14:41.5). Henry Morrison came in ninth in the classic (16:38.2).

Cheverus was 11th. Logan Whitmarsh was 20th in the freestyle (15:53.1) and placed 22nd in the classic (18:08.7).

In Class C Nordic action, Waynflete’s girls were second behind Fort Kent. The Flyers were paced by Leah Kramer, who finished third in the classic (19:23) and fourth in the freestyle (17:20.7). Naomi Rice placed seventh in the freestyle (19:55.2) and was 10th in the classic (23:58.3).

Waynflete’s boys came in third behind Fort Kent and Orono. Lincoln Clark finished eighth in the freestyle (16:06.3) and placed 10th in the classic (19:24.6).

The Class A Alpine state meet was held Monday and Tuesday.

Wrestling

In the Class A state wrestling meet, won by Noble with 181 points, Cheverus/Falmouth (62.5) finished ninth. Evan Metivier won the title at 215 pounds.

Deering (19 points) was 17th. Michalray Abeyta was runner-up in the 213-pound division.

Portland/South Portland did not score.

Boys hockey

The boys hockey regular season has come to a close and the playoffs are here.

The Cheverus/Yarmouth co-op squad, the reigning state champions, wound up first in Class B South after a 15-2-1 regular season, which was capped by a 2-2 tie at Falmouth and home wins over Mt. Ararat (6-0) and Leavitt (3-1).

Cheverus/Yarmouth hosted No. 8 Cape Elizabeth (2-15-1) in the quarterfinals Tuesday (see our website for game story). Cheverus/Yarmouth eked out two one-goal victories over the Capers during the regular season, 4-3 and 1-0 (in overtime).

If Cheverus/Yarmouth advances to Saturday’s semifinal round, it will face either No. 4 York (13-5) or No. 5 Leavitt (10-8).

The Class B South Final is next Tuesday and the state final is Saturday, March 8. Both rounds will be contested at the Cross Insurance Arena.

The Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete Beacons co-op squad finished the regular season 4-14 and 13th in Class A, but only nine teams made the playoffs. The Beacons closed with losses to Marshwood (6-2), Scarborough (3-0) and Thornton Academy (11-2) and a 4-2 win over Biddeford.

Press Herald staff writer Travis Lazarczyk contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

