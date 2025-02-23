For the first several weeks of winter, Nordic skiing was almost nonexistent in Maine. Rainstorms dominated the weather pattern in December and early January. Cold weather with minimal snowfall ensued. Finally, beginning in late January, a succession of modest snowstorms gradually covered the trails in my favorite ski areas.

As usual, Rangeley Lakes Trails Center was one of the first to report quality ski conditions. Located at the foot of northwest-facing Saddleback Mountain in Dallas Plantation, the high elevation trail system receives over 200 inches of snow each winter. A succession of snowstorms allowed the center to groom about half of their 55-kilometer trail network.

Anxious to return to the trails, I announced a late-January Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society ski trip at Rangeley Lakes Trails. Two of the usual suspects, Eggman DeCoster and Brent Elwell, enthusiastically agreed to join me.

When we arrived at the Nordic center parking area on Saddleback Mountain Road on a cold, breezy, partly sunny day, only a handful of hardy skiers had turned out to challenge the frosty weather. The friendly folks in the sizeable yurt that functions as the ski lodge eagerly updated us on trail conditions and the best choices for a lengthy ski. The center is operated by Rangeley Lakes Cross Country Ski Club, and I find them to be exceptionally helpful.

The snow was fast when we began classic skiing on the easy Tote Road Trail while traveling east in a predominantly spruce forest. Gliding over long, gentle hills, we arrived at a major intersection at the end of Tote Road that connects with several trails.

Consulting a trail map at the junction, we planned the next portion of our itinerary, which was a gradual ascent on twisting, hilly Bridge Trail. Although thin in a couple of steep sections, overall, the snow depth was sufficient for a stimulating climb to an open area at the foot of View Trail. True to its name, we enjoyed excellent views of Saddleback Mountain.

We progressed gradually upward on the exposed eastern half of View Trail until reaching the approximate highpoint. After following a circuitous path in a relatively level landscape northwest, we enjoyed a long, exhilarating downhill ski to a junction with Lower Pumphouse Road.

Turning right, we proceeded up Lower Pumphouse to the top of a rise and then rapidly descended double-poling to a junction with the eastern terminus of Hoffman Run. Traveling westerly on Hoffman Run, we returned to Lower Pumphouse, completing what I call the Hoffman Loop. The loop was so invigorating we skied it again.

After finishing the second loop, we cruised down the western end of Lower Pumphouse until connecting with Lower Pipeline Trail near the shore of Saddleback Lake. We progressed effortlessly east on straightforward Lower Pipeline along Haley Brook to the Tote Road junction.

Another review of the trail map resulted in a decision to ascend the 1-mile hill to the top of Upper Pipeline Trail. Most of the incline is on a moderate gradient that steepens at the end. While climbing, I optimistically contemplated a long, rousing descent.

Our rigorous ascent accomplished, we joined the beginning of Larry Hall Trail. My companions decided to traverse south to the yurt on rolling Larry Hall Trail.

Not to be denied my downhill reward, I proceeded down Upper Pipeline into a strong headwind. Protected from the gusty weather most of the day, I misjudged the severity of the chill factor. Mine was a frigid, wind-driven descent before returning to the yurt on Tote Road completing a great day of skiing.

A few days later, Harris Farm in Dayton finally received enough snow to open their trails. I met Eggman for an entertaining ski on their outer perimeter trails on a cool, partly sunny, early-February day. We glided over Joe Buzzell Trail, around Bobcat Loop and plunged down Express Way. In short, we enjoyed another outstanding day of skiing.

As I write, we’re in the midst of a significant snowstorm. Chowderheads with the PPCS are planning more ski trips. Some of us will meet at Harris Farm after the storm ends tomorrow. We’ll most likely travel to Rangeley Lakes Trails the following day. Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” devotes several chapters to some of the best Nordic skiing in Maine, including winter expeditions into Baxter State Park.

