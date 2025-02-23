STANDISH – Betty Louise (Madsen) Thompson, of Standish, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2025, surrounded by loved ones, following a brief illness.

Born June 3, 1936, in Westbrook, she was the daughter of Marinus Madsen and Emma Fredricka Axelsen. Betty lived a life devoted to family and faith, kindness and compassion.

She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1955, she went on to graduate Maine Medical Center School of Nursing in 1958. Later receiving a certificate in Occupational Health Nursing Specialist and then pursued her Bachelor of Nursing degree at St. Joseph College. She was a Sunday School teacher at the Baxter School for the deaf on Baxter Island.

She started her nursing career at Maine Medical Center in the surgical department. Then, secured employment at S.D. Warren (Sappi), Papermill in Westbrook. Later, she worked for GTE Sylvania as an Occupational Health Nurse where she worked for 24 years, retiring in 2004. In addition to the happiness she found in caring for her patients, she had a way of making friendships that lasted a lifetime.

Betty found happiness as an accomplished pianist. She was proud to play at school performances, and as a church organist. Betty was an avid reader, creating her own private library. She was a great swimmer and enjoyed telling of the time she swam across Highland Lake! She traveled to Europe a few times, with such gratitude to visit the homeland of her parents- Denmark. She was a very active member of the “Rainbow Girls” and “Eastern Star.” Betty’s faith in God was the foundation of her life.

Visitation is planned for Feb. 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dolby, Blais and Segee, 76 State St., Gorham. Funeral is planned for Feb. 28 at 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Main St., Westbrook. A private interment will take place in the spring.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Gosnell House for their compassion and care in Betty’s final day.

