PORTLAND – Beverly (Mitman) Stewart of Portland, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2025, at home surrounded by family in her 99th year.

Beverly was a curious, tenacious, brilliant, generous and fiercely independent scholar who dedicated her life to her core values. She carried herself with the grace of a dancer, the elegance of a connoisseur of culture, and the integrity of a warrior.

Many organizations in Portland, including the Mechanics Hall Library, the Portland Public Library, St. Luke’s Cathedral altar guild, as well as the Old Schwamb Mill in Arlington, Mass., benefited from her invaluable volunteer work, which she continued well into her 90s.

Beverly was an activist agitating for justice, peace, and education for all. Her skillful contributions extended to the causes of civil rights, feminism, care of the environment, food co-ops, and democracy. Beverly also helped multiple friends and family members get new businesses started and thriving. In addition to inspiring her family to live in integrity with our values, she also passed along her love of reading and baseball and a myriad of practical skills.

Beverly is survived and missed by her four adult children, one grandchild, and many cats, Olivia McFadyen in New Zealand (Alexa and Peanut), George Stephans and his wife Julie Benyo in Arlington, Mass. (Stevie), Jay Florey in Olympia, Wash. (Phyzgig and Amelia), Rebecca Stephans in Portland, (Vega); and Joel McFadyen and his partner Georgie in Australia (Munro).

Beverly’s indomitable spirit, her drive to help wherever she could, and her dedication to the causes and values she held dear will remain an inspiration to all who knew her.

Suggested donations to honor Beverly’s legacy:

ACLU;

Portland Public Library;

Portland Museum of Art;

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England

Copy the Story Link