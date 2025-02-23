PORTLAND – Diane Houghton Parker, 95, passed away peacefully Feb. 1, 2025, after a full, exciting life.

She was born in Providence, R.I. on Nov, 24, 1929, to Wilfred and Dorothy Gray Houghton. She was raised in South Portland, graduating from South Portland High School in 1947.

She married Francis X. Parker in 1950 and moved to the Augusta/Gardiner area where they raised five children. After their divorce, Diane continued working and living in Hallowell, Orono, and Cape Elizabeth.

Diane was predeceased by her son, Michael Parker; and grandson, Derek Emery.

She is survived by a brother, John and wife Laurel Rodman of Tiverton R.I.; her daughters Elizabeth and husband John Campbell, Susan Parker, Jane Parker and partner Kevin Cassidy, and her son, Gregory and wife Jerrie Parker.

Visiting hours will be May 30, 4 to 7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland. A graveside service will be May 31, 11 a.m. at Riverside Memorial Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth, followed by a Celebration of Life at Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth.

Please view Diane’s complete obituary at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

