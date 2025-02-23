CUMBERLAND – Eugene Alfred “Gene” Waters of Cumberland, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, community leader, mentor, and legendary force in the life insurance industry, passed away on Feb. 1, 2025, at the age of 88.

Born in Westbrook on April 22, 1936, Gene was one of six siblings, but truly one of a kind. A natural leader from a young age, he grew up along the banks of the Presumpscot River, organizing neighborhood baseball games, dodging catechism, diving off buildings into the falls, and making lifelong, impactful friendships.

Gene was raised in a humble home headed by his beloved mother, Rose. His early years were shaped by hard times, hard work, resilience, and a deep love for family. His father worked at S.D. Warren Paper Mill, and after he died, he left Gene with little more than a pair of black socks, but also an unshakable drive to achieve while elevating others. Perhaps because of his early childhood, Gene lived by the philosophy that “Happiness is an inside job,” a principle that would guide him throughout his life of service to others.

Under the guidance of Fred Harlow, his rival high school baseball coach who saw Gene’s potential, Gene received a scholarship to attend Bowdoin College. There, he formed lifelong bonds with his Kappa Psi Upsilon fraternity brothers and teammates. Working in the college kitchen to help pay for his way through school, Gene embodied the values of hard work and self-reliance that would define his life. In a characteristic act of giving back, he repaid his scholarship just prior to graduation, wanting to ensure future students would have the same opportunities that were afforded to him. The first of his family to attend college, Gene inspired successive generations to do the same. Gene’s time at Bowdoin included playing on the varsity football and baseball teams, and in his senior year, he played on the inaugural lacrosse team. One of his formative experiences at Bowdoin was serving as a chaperone for the Young Columbus Program, traveling to Italy with young ambassadors from across the U.S. At graduation, Gene was the first recipient of the Haldane Cup, awarded to a senior who has outstanding qualities of leadership and character. He was also honored with the William J. Reardon Memorial Football Trophy, presented annually to a senior varsity football player who exemplifies honor, courage, and ability both on and off the field. These recognitions spoke to Gene’s exceptional character and the profound impact he had on the Bowdoin community during his college years.

Gene was fiercely proud of being a Polar Bear and maintained a close connection to the college throughout his life. He served as president of the class of 1959 and as a dedicated class agent, culminating in his recognition with the prestigious “Foot Soldier of Bowdoin” Award in 2009 for his tireless dedication to the College. His volunteer work helped set reunion fundraising records and inspired generations of alumni to stay connected with their alma mater.

While at Bowdoin, Gene met Carol, the love of his life, at a dance at Westbrook College. They married on July 9, 1960, and Gene and Carol celebrated 64 years together.

After graduating from Bowdoin in 1959, Gene served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps and was first stationed at Fort Monmouth, N.J. He went on to Fort Riley, Kan. where he benefited from the mentoring of his high school coaches who had required him to join the National Guard and Bowdoin ROTC. After leaving the service and returning to Maine, he joined the Army Reserve in Portland. Gene was intensely proud of his military service. His patriotism was a key attribute he bequeathed to his sons.

Gene and Carol built a beautiful life, raising their three sons, Dan, Glenn, and Ken, in the idyllic small town of Cumberland. A devoted husband and father, Gene instilled in his children the importance of family, teamwork, perseverance, and physical fitness. All three of his boys refer to him as the best father a son could ever ask for.

Gene was a true legend in the life insurance industry in Southern Maine. A pivotal moment in Gene’s life came when his older brother, Hugh, died suddenly at the age of 32, leaving behind a young family. Through his career at Union Mutual, TD Bank, and later as founder of Waters Associates and co-founder of Waters & Kachmar (with Jim Kachmar, who was a wonderful partner), he insured business leaders, politicians, teachers, tradespeople, and families across the state. He believed insurance was more than a job, it was a calling. He often said, “We are economic social workers,” reflecting his deep commitment to helping families protect their future for their loved ones. This philosophy was exemplified in countless cases where his guidance helped families maintain stability and dignity during their most challenging times.

His impact on the industry extended beyond sales—he was a mentor, a respected voice in the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), and a sought-after speaker, often using his signature humor and “Gene-isms” to drive home the importance of financial planning.

Gene was deeply committed to enriching and protecting his community. He volunteered extensively, donating time and resources to countless organizations throughout Southern Maine, including the YMCA of Southern Maine, United Way, and the Red Cross. He was an advocate of Cumberland’s Aging in Place initiative, helping to support elder programs in his beloved town. He was known for engaging presentations, often using props to stress the importance of charitable giving. He considered his home in Cumberland his sanctuary and was a critical leader in opposing the supermarket development proposal in what is now the open space of Cumberland Commons. His successful effort to preserve this space continues to benefit residents today, providing a gathering place for generations to come. Gene also played a fundamental role in bringing the Cumberland County Civic Center to Portland.

As a natural extension of his personable nature, he ran Cumberland County’s campaign for the successful senatorial election of his fellow fraternity brother and friend, William Cohen. Gene also served on then Senator Cohen’s Military Screening Committee for 18 years.

His friendships were many and profound. No friend was closer than Art Girard, his lifelong business partner and confidant, with whom he shared deep mutual respect. Their individual qualities and life experiences complemented each other personally and professionally. Sharing similar bootstrapped backgrounds, their lifelong friendship was built on deep trust, they were more brothers than friends.

A steward of all his relationships, the monthly “Early Chow” educational gatherings with Bowdoin classmates were a treasured and meaningful connection with beloved friends that lasted a lifetime.

Gene lived life with passion, wit, and humor. He celebrated his 80th birthday by jumping off Sebago Lake’s Frye’s Leap with his sons. He was a lifelong athlete, and loved squash, running, and tennis. He often engaged in friendly (yet highly competitive) squash matches with his dear friends at the Portland YMCA, his home away from home. A memorable running highlight was finishing the 100th Boston Marathon with two of his sons and the third cheering them on from the sidelines. His dedication to running was legendary, particularly in the Beach to Beacon 10K race, which he ran from its inaugural year in 1999 well into his 70s. At the age of 65, he achieved an impressive time of 51:33, earning him fifth place in his age group. In 2012, at the age of 76, he shared a special moment crossing the finish line alongside two of his grandchildren Anna (16) and Luke Waters (9), embodying his belief that athletics was about more than competition—it was about family and community.

Gene’s impact on this world cannot be measured in words alone. He was a mentor, motivator, and friend to many. His wisdom, warm voice, gleaming smile and infectious energy will be deeply missed. Above all, Gene was a dedicated family man.

Gene is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; sons Dan (Vickie), Glenn (Kristin), and Ken (Jeannie) Waters; nine grandchildren, Sam, Anna, Luke, Jack, Annalise, Olivia, Lila, Ava and Sadie; in addition to many loving extended family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rippleffect (rippleffectmaine.org), an organization that promotes youth leadership through outdoor experiences. This choice honors Gene’s legacy of mentorship and commitment to helping young people reach their full potential, just as others did for him.

