SCARBOROUGH – Jeannette Hines Dickinson died peacefully but unexpectedly in her home on Feb. 12, 2025. She was the second born of four siblings Sally, David, and Donald Jr. “Donnie” whom were the children of Donald Hines and Dorris Williams Hines.

Jeannette was a master of ceremonies and enjoyed bringing the family members together for special events and holidays. She perfected the art of cooking and did it with love.

Jeannette grew up in Falmouth and graduated high school there in 1969. She loved muscle cars and was not afraid to use the gas pedal. In her early years she could be found drag racing her brother Donnie at the industrial park and others with her 1976 orange Corvette. It was a Fourth of July tradition and she never lost!

Jeannette started her career working as a waitress at Friendly’s to support her young family. She then started working at Scarborough Auto Parts and later moved on to operating and managing EconoWise in the ’90s. She and her sister, Sally, owned and operated a small convenience store named Hinesy’s and thereafter transitioned to retail, working her way up to store manager of multiple different Toys R Us locations in the region. Jeannette finished her career by taking her talent to The Christmas Tree Shops as store manager of South Portland and Concord, N.H. stores. She was a master at her trade.

Jeannette was a loyal member of GraceChurch in Windham since 2010, where she served on the Board of Directors for the past 12 years. Her love for and loyalty to her church and pastor was enormous. Jeannette had a big heart for the needy, helping more than 950 families over the past 13 years through the GraceChurch Food Pantry. She was devoted to training children and youth the literal Word of God, and was instrumental in the training program of such. She loved the Ladies of Grace and Bible Groups as well. Jeannette was a fierce defender of truth and righteousness and spoke against those who compromised it.

Jeannette had two children. Scott, her oldest who died suddenly in 2012 whom she missed immensely. In this time of darkness there is great light knowing they have been reunited. Daniel, her youngest, lives on with his wife Paulette and three children.

Jeannette is survived by her sister, Sally, brothers David and Donnie; nieces and nephews Donald, Holly, Matt, Ashley, Zack, Michelle, Angela; her son, Daniel; grandchildren Jessica, Sydney, Keegan, John Matthew, Maya, Jordan; and great-grandchild, Tamsyn. She was also adored by her great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nephew.

Jeannette was a mentor to all of her family and friends and will live on in all of our hearts.

Visitation starts at 10 a.m., March 1, at GraceChurch, 628 Gray Rd. Windham, followed by her celebration of life at 11 a.m., with food and fellowship following.

To offer your condolences or share your memories go to http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations in her honor

can be made to

GraceChurch

P.O. Box 1483

Windham, ME 04062

