LEWISTON – Jeannine L. (Caron) Robitaille, the nurturing matriarch of a sprawling Franco American clan, died peacefully at her home in Lewiston on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, surrounded by family. She was 88.

She was born in Auburn on March 18, 1936, the daughter of Alphonse and Albertine (Dufour) Caron. She was a 1953 graduate of St. Dominic High School and she sustained a lifelong connection to her many friends, affectionately dubbed “The Girls of ’53.”

She and her husband, Roger O. Robitaille, whom she married 65 years ago, raised eight children on Dyer Road, had seven grandchildren, many of whom she helped raise, and several great-grandchildren.

Her whole life centered on her family and faith and running her family household, which she did with compassion, competence, pride and grace.

Before she became a stay-at-home mom, Jeannine worked as a bookkeeper at Murphy Monuments in Lewiston. Later, after all of her children were in school, she resumed her bookkeeping duties at O’Malley Associates as well as for her husband’s contracting business, which she continued to perform until the corporation closed in 2023.

She and her husband had an industrious work ethic that served as a model for their whole family, but she valued her recreational time as well. In addition to cheering enthusiastically for the New England Patriots, she loved reading, making and listening to music, playing card games and corn hole, and spending time at camp. Over the years, together with her husband, she hosted many memorable gatherings at their cottage in South Harpswell. She always loved to laugh.

At “Robitaille Farm” on Dyer Road, she and her green-thumbed husband welcomed strawberry pickers for many years to share in the summer bounty. Jeannine loved people and opened her generous heart to all.

Survivors include her husband, Roger, of Lewiston; her sister, Sonia (Caron) Robitaille of Brunswick, her brother-in-law, Paul Robitaille of Lewiston, her sister-in-law, Pauline (Robitaille) Perdeau of Toledo, Ohio; eight children, Alan and his wife, Rachel, of Portland, Brian (or “B”) of Falmouth, Jeri Marie and her husband, Everett Parry, of Lisbon Falls, James and his wife, Deborah, of Lewiston, Lori Pelletier and her partner, Rick Dubuc, of Lewiston, Karen of Lewiston, Steve of St. Agatha, and Julie and her husband, James Fortin, of Lewiston; seven grandchildren, Shawn Hartford of Auburn, Samantha (Pelletier) Smith and her husband, Cory, of Gray, Heather (Parry) Hayes and her husband, Jason, of New Gloucester, Courtney (Pelletier) Deschaine and her husband, Joseph, of Sabattus, Robert Parry and his wife, Jenna, of Hollis Center, Joshua Fortin of Tewksbury, Mass., and Amelia Fortin of Lewiston; four great-grandchildren, Otto Hartford of Auburn, Greta Louise Parry of Hollis Center, Bennett Smith of Gray, and Anthony Deschaine of Sabattus; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Normand I. Caron of Auburn, and Robert A. Caron of Loysburg, Pa.; and a great-grandchild, Hiram Brian Parry.

A Funeral Mass honoring Jeannine’s life will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m., at Holy Cross Church. Committal prayers will then follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. At the request of the family there will not be any visitation. Arrangements by The Fortin and Pinette Group 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.fortinpinettegrouplewiston.com.

Those wishing may make donations in Jeannine’s memory to

St. Dominic’s Academy

121 Gracelawn Rd.

Auburn, ME 04210

