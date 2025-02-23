SCARBOROUGH – Kathleen Hardy Hartley died peacefully on Feb. 2, 2025, at 93 years old, with her sons by her side.

Kathy was born in Binghamton, N.Y. on June 25, 1931, to Margaret Montgomery and Earl Hardy.

Kathy’s formative years were spent in Binghamton. As an only child, “Katie” had an adventuresome streak and created playful mischief with her lifelong friend of 88 years, Oppie Ludwig – hearing her tell stories of these escapades was one of life’s great pleasures for her family and friends, especially in her later years. Her other best friend, Ruth Bailey, is, and remains dear to the entire Hartley family.

Some of Kathy’s early influences came from playing violin with the Binghamton Symphony Orchestra, attending Endicott Junior College in Beverly, Mass., traveling to Europe as a young woman in the 1950s, and working for the Binghamton First Presbyterian Church. Nothing was more important to her than meeting the love of her life, John F. Hartley.

Kathy and John were married in 1961 and had two sons, Rusty (John Jr.) and Bruce. They raised their family in Darien, Conn. where they lived from 1965 through 1994. During this time, Kathy was involved with the Noroton Presbyterian Church and loved playing in the Bell Choir. She worked for years at the local thrift shop Tots ‘n’ Teens and made her famous “Island Bags” which were a hit in Darien, Conn. for a while. She also passionately believed in and supported Planned Parenthood and the Junior League.

After John’s retirement in 1994, they moved to Cape Elizabeth where they lived for 15 years. They spent winters on Anguilla and St. Augustine, Fla., and summers at their family home in Pine Point, Scarborough. Kathy and John moved to the Piper Shores Retirement Community in 2009.

One of Kathy’s greatest joys came from spending time with her husband, her sons, and her grandchildren. She went to Sunday church services and said prayers before dinner and at night for her entire life. Music was always an important part of her life; this is something she passed on to both sons. She was thoughtful, caring and compassionate to all those around her, she was immaculately organized, and she was highly creative whether it was making jewelry or painting beach pebbles. Kathy will be remembered by friends and family in her younger years and middle age as a feisty, quick-witted woman who loved to smile and laugh. In her later years she also radiated a kindness that would light up a room.

Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, John, who died in 2016.

Kathy is survived by her son, Rusty and his partner Christina Lane, her son, Bruce and his wife Maria; her grandchildren James and Julia; her nephew, David and his wife Cathy, her niece, Laura Fagan and her children Kyle and Colleen; her cousin, Tom Miles and his partner Sue Sailer; her niece, Sara Rutledge, her husband Doug and their children Allie and Matt; her niece, Stephanie Orloski, her husband Steve and their children Molly, Stephen and Kate; and ever so importantly, Cookie Schultz and her husband Bernie.

Services will be held at the Blue Point Congregational Church at 236 Pine Point Rd., Scarborough at 10 a.m. on Saturday March 29, followed by a Celebration of Life at Piper Shores. Kathy will be interred next to John at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, in the spring or summer at a private ceremony.

The Hartley family would like to thank the staff at the Piper Shores Retirement Community.

Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contribute to Planned Parenthood http://www.plannedparenthood.org or the Blue Point Congregational Church http://www.bluepointchurch.org

