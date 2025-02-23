SOUTH PORTLAND – Lindsay Ann Lawler, 46, died unexpectedly, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Maine Medical Center.

Born at Maine Medical Center July 26, 1978, she was the eldest daughter of Robert S. and Luann B. Lawler of Cumberland Foreside. As a young girl, Lindsay grew up in Cumberland Foreside and attended Cumberland schools, graduating in a special ceremony from Greely High School in 1997.

Lindsay always had a big smile, a story to tell, and asked a lot of questions. She loved her cat, Tony the Tiger, singing all her favorite songs, spending time with family, and watching “The Price Is Right”. A devoted New England Patriots fan, she could often be seen sporting her Patriots hat and jacket. Some of her favorite days were spent at home eating blueberry pancakes for breakfast and staying in her pajamas all day.

Christmas lights were one of Lindsay’s favorite things, she especially loved the B&M Beans Christmas tree. One year, she was invited to light it, the only non-employee ever to do so.

Lindsay was also active in the community. She participated in Maine Handicapped Skiing at Sunday River and in Special Olympics Maine. She also enjoyed horseback riding at LaDawn Therapeutic Riding Center in Dayton.

In 1997, Lindsay was the poster child for a successful, statewide campaign to provide state funding for the mentally disabled. The campaign titled, “What About Lindsay?” led to the PBS documentary of the same name. She also attended the bill signing that supported the funding with then-Governor Angus King.

Lindsay is survived by her parents; and sister, Lisa of Cape Elizabeth; “her dog“ Bromley; as well as aunts, uncles; cousins; special friends and direct service providers who cared deeply for her wellbeing.

She was a big presence and will be sadly missed by all who loved her.

Inurnment at Pine Grove Cemetery, Falmouth Foreside will occur in the spring followed by a celebration of life. ﻿

Inurnment at Pine Grove Cemetery, Falmouth Foreside will occur in the spring followed by a celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to:

HART of Maine,

hartofme.org or

P.O. Box 351,

Cumberland, ME 04021

