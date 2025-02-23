SCARBOROUGH – Priscilla M. (Gervais) St. Pierre, 86, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in the loving company of her family.

Born in Fort Kent as the youngest of nine siblings, Priscilla’s early years were shaped by humble beginnings. Her family later relocated to the Gorham area, where she spent much of her childhood.

From a young age, Priscilla had a deep love for music. Gifted with a beautiful singing voice, she played guitar and performed in a bluegrass band during high school. The band entertained at local events, hotel lounges, and Grange halls.

In 1959, Priscilla married David St. Pierre, and together they raised their family in Westbrook. She passed on her passion for gardening to her daughters, Jacqueline and Theresa, while her daughter, Anne Marie, inherited her musical talent.

Priscilla was full of life, fiercely independent, quick- witted, and always ready for a good game of cards. She was an avid birdwatcher, had a keen eye for antiques, and cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters Jacqueline, Anne Marie (Caroline), and Theresa (Peter); her siblings Lucille Pelletier and Rosaire Gervais; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Priscilla was predeceased by her husband, David; her parents, Victorie and Sophie (Roy) Gervais; and her siblings Marie May Burgess, Albenie Gervais, Louise Lafrance, Rena Rawson, Llewellyn Gervais, and Lucien Gervais.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.

