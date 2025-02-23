Richard “Rich” S. Sipos

SOUTH PORTLAND – Richard “Rich” S. Sipos, 79, passed away on Feb. 17, 2025, in Portland.

Relatives and friends of Richard are invited to visit from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m., on Saturday, March 1, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

To view Rich’s full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rich’s memory to Maine Cancer Foundation online at: http://www.mainecancer.org/donate-now

