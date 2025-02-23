PORTLAND – Steven Francis Hennessey passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2025 at the Barron Center after a five-year battle with dementia. He was 76.

Born in Somersworth, his childhood was spent in New Hampshire where he attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School and later St. Anselm College in Manchester earning a degree in economics. This would eventually lead him to a career in hospital administration in both Boston and in Maine. He retired after 37 years as Vice President of Support Services at Southern Maine Medical Center.

Steven loved to cook, restore old cars like his 1960 Ford Falcon Audry, play the guitar, dabble in carpentry and he learned to ski at a very early age. Downhill skiing would become a lifelong passion, especially the black diamond trails. He also enjoyed time on the boat and fishing with his sons. He was an excellent restorer of old houses, bringing two New England farmhouses back to life.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Cynthia; and sons Patrick and Brian; and a loving extended family.

A celebration of Steven’s life is planned for April 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at his home.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home in Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view the full obituary, leave condolences for the Hennessey family and sign Steven’s online guest book.

Donations in Steven’s memory may be made to the Maine chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copy the Story Link