I’ve been ruminating lately about the far left’s responsibility in the development of our current situation in the U.S. As a clinical psychologist, university professor and a left-leaning person myself, I am appalled by the increasing polarization and seeming inability of some people to treat others with respect and dignity.

But then I catch myself getting a bit judgy. I can pull out my moral compass and decide who is crossing the line without thinking about my own contribution to the problem. How do I encourage disparate points of view at school board meetings, in my classrooms and in my daily life?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Linda L. Morrison is an associate professor of psychology at the University of New England.

I think we all might benefit from looking in the mirror instead of pointing fingers. I am tired of the name calling, the fondness for “I told you so” and the relentless repetition of untruths in social media — by both sides — of most currently debated topics. I believe it is only going to be when we take responsibility for our own contribution to the current situation that we will begin to find our way out collaboratively.

For years, people on the far left have continued to push the envelope in the directions they sought, and they did this without much work to include those on the far right who have been marginalized by politics’ swing to a more liberal narrative. For a group of people who espouse diversity, equity and inclusion, these people on the left have often summarily dismissed and disenfranchised large swaths of our population. Their conservative viewpoints deserve not only more attention, but more inclusion.

I believe we all get buttressed in our way of seeing things by what we are exposed to; both by mainstream news and social media feeds. Folks on the left are very quick to point out how conservative talk radio and social media sources, empowered by the removal of the Fairness Doctrine, have polarized Americans based on exposure to very different perspectives on current events (and even blatant untruths).

Since the doctrine’s removal under President Reagan, news organizations aren’t required to present disparate points of view and nearly all of our major news sources slant either to the left or to the right. The public is being given different sets of information, yet we all seem convinced that our information is the “truth.” Cognitive bias researchers call this the “illusory truth effect” and they have robustly found that repeated exposure to falsehoods increases the likelihood that people will believe they are true.

Left-leaning news sources and left-leaning people are doing the very same thing that conservative pundits do, just with different information. Liberal folks are just as adept at presenting untrue information both in social media and in person.

We don’t have to continue to do this. Instead of insulating ourselves in either the left or the right, we can lean in to trying to find objective information and actively seek out different points of view within mainstream media.

It takes time and effort to seek out news from “the other side”, but if we don’t engage in that process we are actually contributing to the increasing polarization of our country, a polarization that is not actually reflective of the true distribution of thought.

Just like with anything else, political beliefs, from liberal to conservative, are normally distributed in our population with most of us falling in the moderate middle. Finding and courting the moderate middle is going to help our country move forward in a positive way, but we won’t do that if we tear each other apart irreparably. When we call each other names, demean other’s values, or reject someone else’s right to be themselves, we aren’t being respectful or inclusive. It’s a seventh-grade argument to say, “they did it first.” We can all do better than this.

I can vow to write truths, not create or repeat falsehoods. I can check facts and I can try to discern fact from opinion. Many of our beliefs are not based on facts, but on deeply held values, worldviews or life experiences, and that does not make those beliefs any less important. I can remember to state my beliefs as different from facts and share, if I’m able, where those beliefs stem from to increase understanding.

I can vow not to name-call, put down, patronize or dehumanize folks who don’t agree with me or who voted for another candidate last November. I can vow to listen to those who don’t agree with me on key issues and look for common ground or, at the very least, ask for the underlying reasons for why they see the issue the way they do.

We all need to remember that our perspectives are just our opinions, and one of the great but challenging things about a democracy is that one person’s opinions should never prevail.

Here’s the bottom line for me. I want to act with integrity and kindness in the world, even if others are not. I want to build coalitions of people who care deeply about this country and can find places of agreement to move forward. I can no longer condone those on either side of any argument who point fingers, repeat falsehoods or put down or dehumanize people who disagree with them. I’m starting with the person in the mirror.

