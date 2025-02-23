“It’s later than you think,” my mother used to say. It could be about homework, or washing gym clothes or doing something with your younger brother. It irked me, to be sure, but worse was that she was nearly always right. One of the painful lessons of life, perhaps, and probably universal. She lived to the age of 99; if she were alive today I think she’d say to us all what she so often reminded me.

How, then, can we not all be concerned about the state of our union? Every minute, the sensitive elements of this 249-year-old United States are being thrashed by a man and presidency that seem to have no respect and no care for the miracle that it truly is.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Diego González lives in Sanford.

I’m no fool. We have been and are far from perfect. But the document says “ … a more perfect union ….” It is not time for partisanship. It is time for us to recognize that the danger is upon us now, not in the future. The only recourse is through the system of laws we have used since our founding. And these laws are already being defied by a man and administration that have learned all the vaunted checks and balances will not stand before them.

More than any other of our Washington, D.C., delegation, I feel that Sen. Collins’ “wait and see” approach completely misses the mark. Maybe if I sent the following letter, she’d use her seniority to move the dial:

Dear Sen. Collins:

The question we Americans now face is whether or not we will continue to strive to be a democratic republic as our Constitution provides. Party membership or party loyalty is not now — or should ever have been — the concern. Donald Trump and his advocates are trashing 250 years of progress without concern for any futures but their own. You and I both know this.

Advertisement

My power is through representatives to the national government in Washington, D.C. You and Sen. King are our voices in the U.S. Senate for we people in Maine. Rep. Pingree and Rep. Golden speak for us in the House. Each of you is witnessing what we are all witnessing: a reckless, wholesale destruction of two and one-half centuries of painstaking and sometimes bloody efforts to preserve the rights of “We the people” to join as a nation of self-directed and equal human beings.

In past times when the hope for such a country has been challenged, the people of Maine have stood in some significant solidarity to oppose the forces arrayed against democratic society. Maine’s history includes an impressive list of leadership voices that have stood against these assaults. The names Baxter, Blaine, Chamberlain, Dix , Smith and Muskie come to mind.

It is not possible that you do not understand that democracy itself is being pushed to a brink that we are not united to defend. We cannot wait for further “signs” that an assault on our fundamental shared principle has been made. The signs are all around and the “outer walls” have been breached. The courts cannot — and clearly will not — try on basis of evidence, and people who know better are failing to stand together in Congress. So, if there is to be a defense before this democratic republic goes the way of all the ones before, it relies on you and those others elected to make laws.

I’m not Thomas Paine, but I do call for real patriotism in this moment. The question then was the same as today: Do we want this experiment to work and bless us with the freedoms that only self-governance can bestow or not?

You need to work with those in Congress who can assure that it will. And the time is short, Senator, very short. Already, Congress is taking orders from the White House. The time is short.

All of us have concerns, but I think most of us here in Maine are voting for democracy over tyranny. Who are you with? Do you defend our democratic system, or do you enable a power-grab? Those are the two “sides,” Senator. And this is the moment for courage or cowardice with respect to keeping what generations of Americans have “… thus far so nobly advanced.”

Respectfully,

Diego González

Do you think that would work?

Copy the Story Link