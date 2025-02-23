The top seeds prevailed in Bangor on Saturday. The Mattanawcook Academy defeated Madawaska by 10 points in the  boys Class C North regional, and the Penobscot Valley girls beat Mattanawcook to advance to the Class C championship game.

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
madawaska owls, mattanawcook lynx, penobscot valley howlers

Related Stories
Latest Articles