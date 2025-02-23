<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The top seeds prevailed in Bangor on Saturday. The Mattanawcook Academy defeated Madawaska by 10 points in the boys Class C North regional, and the Penobscot Valley girls beat Mattanawcook to advance to the Class C championship game.

