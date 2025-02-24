Ian Christie’s first-place finish in the slalom paced the Falmouth boys into the lead after the first day of the Class A Alpine ski championships at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington.

Leavitt’s Sophie Simard won the girls Class A slalom title, and Yarmouth’s Logan MacLeod and Maranacook’s Thatcher Riley earned Class B giant slalom titles a Saddleback in Rangeley.

Christie finished his two slalom runs with a combined time of 1 minute, 14.08 seconds. Camden Hills’ Landon Marquis (1:14.53) placed second and Merrick Icozilli (1:14.55) of Fryeburg took third.

Falmouth’s other scorers came in 11th (Zach Small), 20th (Blake Kingsley) and 22nd (Hayden Davis). The Navigators racked up 750 points, two ahead of second-place Fryeburg (748). Edward Little, with 736 points, is third.

A balanced effort has the Camden Hills leading the Class A girls with 762 points. Piper Urey led the Windjammers with an eight-place finish, Hailey Marquis took 10th, Amelia Mills was 11th and Maggie Metzler 13th. Falmouth (755) is in second place, while Kennebunk (719) is third.

Simard had the best times in both slalom runs to finish with a time of 1:20.74, nearly two seconds ahead of runner-up Maddie Ranger (1:22.64) of Edward Little. Falmouth’s Ella Morse (1:22.87) came in third.

The Class A giant slalom championships will be held Tuesday at Sugarloaf.

CLASS B

Thatcher Riley and Tristan Riley helped the Maranacook boys lead after one day at the Class B championships.

Thatcher Riley (1:25.36) won the giant slalom state title, while Tristan Riley placed fifth. Adam Ellis finished 10th and Josh Adam 11th to give the Black Bears 777 points. Cape Elizabeth is second with 753 points and Yarmouth is third with 743.

Poland’s Dylan Cobb (1:25.66) was a close second behind Thatcher Riley, and Fort Kent’s Reed Michaud (1:28.1) took third.

MacLeod won the Class B girls giant slalom championship for Yarmouth with a time of 1:25.80. Mountain Valley’s Lily Boulanger (1:27.33) was the runner-up and York’s Emery Dodge (1:29.51) came in third.

The Fort Kent girls lead the team competition with 757 points. Hayden Saucier (eighth place) led the way, followed by Kamryn Martin (11th), Emerson Bois (12th) and Kendyl Martin (16th).

Yarmouth (754) is a close second and St. Dom’s (711) is third.

The Class B slalom competition will he held Tuesday, again at Saddleback.

