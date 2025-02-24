The Bath Police Department has summonsed a 25-year-old Phippsburg man whom officers believe tagged hearts and other graffiti with positive messages around Bath.

Det. Jason Aucoin charged Michael A. Burpee with aggravated criminal mischief, a felony, late last week, police said in a Monday news release.

Burpee’s court date is April 15 at the West Bath Unified Criminal Court.

“Though these messages are positive and the drawings artistic, the method used, spray-painted graffiti on other people’s property, is a criminal act, causing the city and property owners to expend considerable time and resources to remove and repair,” said Bath Police Chief Andrew Booth. “In this case, the charges were aggravated due to the combined damages exceeding $2,000.”

Related Police investigate graffiti with a positive twist in Bath

The graffiti drawings of the hearts had messages like “spread love, not hate” on public and private property, including utility boxes, downtown businesses, local schools and other properties outside Bath.

Copy the Story Link