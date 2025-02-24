Independence Association and Spindleworks, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting adults and children with disabilities in the Midcoast, recently announced the establishment of a new endowment aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability and expansion of its vital programs and services. The endowment includes three funds designed to generate a reliable stream of income that will provide continuous support to the nonprofit’s mission, ensuring the inclusion of individuals with disabilities for years to come.

The endowment fund will be strategically invested to grow over time, allowing Independence Association and Spindleworks to provide lasting impact for arts programs in Brunswick and Gardiner, residential group homes, case management programs, shared living program and community inclusion programs. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the organization’s growth and reflects its commitment to responsible financial stewardship and lasting social change.

“We are thrilled to establish this endowment as a means of strengthening our organization’s long-term financial foundation,” Brett Bulmer, executive director of Independence Association and Spindleworks, said in a prepared release. “This endowment will provide our organization with resources we need to continue our work without interruption, while also creating opportunities for new initiatives that will benefit our Maine communities for generations to come.”

The establishment of this fund also comes as part of Independence Association and Spindleworks’ broader strategy to build financial resilience and diversify funding sources, ensuring that it can continue to meet the growing demands of its programs and reach even more individuals in need.

Within the general endowment, a restricted endowment in honor of Ray Nagel has been created to support the education and advancement of staff through a scholarship program. Nagel served as the executive director of Independence Association and Spindleworks for 15 years and retired in January 2025. His tenure began at a challenging time for the agency, and throughout the years, he saw many changes from the state in terms of regulations and funding. Always forward thinking, Nagel brought together a strong staff and board of directors, those who shared the goal of providing the highest quality services to Independence Association and Spindleworks clients.

Donors interested in supporting the endowment or learning more about its impact can contact Independence Association and Spindleworks at development@iaofmaine.org or visit independenceassociation.org.

