Biddeford student art show

takes place March 5

The Biddeford School Department will hold its annual District-Wide K-12 Student Art Show on Tuesday, March 5, 2025, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Biddeford Middle School. This event will celebrate the creativity and artistic achievements of students from all grade levels, featuring a diverse range of artistic expressions.

“This show is a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of our students and art educators,” said Jeremy Ray, superintendent of Biddeford School Department. “The arts play a critical role in fostering creativity, self-expression, and problem-solving skills, and we are thrilled to provide a platform for our students to share their work with the community.”

The exhibit will highlight student works across multiple genres, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, mixed media, ceramics, printmaking, digital art, and textile arts. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the artistic journey of Biddeford students, gaining insight into the talent fostered within the district’s art programs.

Biddeford High School Art Teacher Elizabeth Ames adds, “March is Youth Arts Month, which is a celebration of creativity for all of our students. Just last month, two of our students were recognized for their award-winning artwork in the prestigious Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, and their artwork is on display at the Maine College of Art & Design (MECA) in Portland from March 7th through March 31st between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. We hope families will visit both events to enjoy the caliber of art our youth are producing.”

The Biddeford Art Show is free and open to the public. Families, community members, and art enthusiasts are encouraged to attend and celebrate the artistic achievements of Biddeford’s students. For more information, contact the Biddeford School Department at (207) 282-8280.

Applications student position

on State Board of Education open

The Maine State Board of Education is currently seeking applications for its newest student member to join the board. This is an opportunity for Maine students to practice civic engagement and serve as both a representative of Maine students and an active education leader in the state.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 28, for students from Maine’s First Congressional District, which includes Cumberland, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, York, and part of Kennebec Counties. All applicants must currently be a high school sophomore.

The Maine State Board of Education has two non-voting student members who serve two-year terms on the board. Students join the board as a high school junior and end their two-year term after their senior year. One student is enrolled in a public school in Maine’s First Congressional District, and the other is enrolled in a public school in Maine’s Second Congressional District. At all times, the board has one high school junior and one high school senior as members, with staggered appointments.

Application materials for students are available on the State Board of Education webpage. The board has also mailed application materials to all First Congressional District high school principals, school counselors, and Career and Technical Education directors.

Completed applications may be sent either in hard-copy form via U.S. mail or electronically via email.

Send applications via U.S. mail to: Emily Cummins, State Board of Education, 23 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0023; send electronic application materials to: Emily.C.Cummins@maine.gov

After applications close on February 28, a screening committee of the State Board of Education will interview semi-finalists , after which three finalists will be chosen. The names and application materials of those finalists will be sent to the Governor’s Office for final selection.

The Maine Senate is charged with confirming the appointment.

For more information about this opportunity or the application process, email Emily Cummins at Emily.C.Cummins@maine.gov or call 207-624-6616.

Saint Anselm College

dean’s list

Local students to make the Saint Anselm College Dean’s List for the first semester of the 2024-2025 school year include: Brandan Vitiello, of Ocean Park, Business Administration with Management Concentration Major; and Elise MacNair, Business Administration with International Business Concentration Major, and Anna Nelson, Business Administration with Management Concentration Major, both of Old Orchard Beach.

