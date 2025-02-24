With Cooper Flagg leading the way, the Duke men’s basketball team has climbed to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Now the Blue Devils are entering the stretch where they can make it official.

Miami and Florida State are ahead for No. 3 Duke this week, part of a two-week closing stretch to the regular season with North Carolina and Wake Forest awaiting the week after. Winning out would give Duke the ACC regular-season title heading into the conference tournament.

Last week

Flagg, a Newport native, dazzled in a pair of wins last week over Virginia and Illinois. In an 80-62 victory over the Cavaliers, he scored 17 points while grabbing 14 rebounds and notching two steals and two blocks. Duke led by as many as 27 points in the second half.

In the second game of the week, a 110-67 win over the Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden, Flagg scored 16 points with seven rebounds and five assists. It was Flagg’s first time playing at the celebrated New York arena, and he and the Blue Devils dealt Illinois its most lopsided defeat in program history.

“It’s my first time playing here. That was an incredible atmosphere,” Flagg said. “I just love the energy, and saw so much blue in the crowd. It’s what coach told us we would see. So, just good to see that.”

The week ahead

Tuesday

Opponent: at Miami

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Noteworthy: This will be a rematch of an 89-54 Duke win earlier in the season. Flagg had 13 points with seven rebounds and six assists in the victory. Miami, at 6-21 and 2-14 in the ACC, is at the bottom of the conference standings.

Saturday

Opponent: Florida State

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Noteworthy: Florida State (16-11) is eighth in the ACC with a 7-9 in-conference record. The Seminoles are 0-3 against Top-25 teams. Jamir Watkins leads Florida State at 18.1 points per game.

Copy the Story Link