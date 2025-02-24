As construction continues on the York County Regional First Responder Training Center and the York County Substance Use Treatment and Recovery Center, the county government is looking ahead to opening day — and to making a difference in the lives of residents in York County.

York County Commissioners are looking forward to welcoming folks looking for treatment and recovery from the stranglehold of substance dependency. And they are happy to be providing a centralized location where first responders can get an array of essential training, much closer to home than before.

To help accomplish both missions, and with a forward look to support future endeavors to strengthen communities across the county, First County Foundation, the charitable arm of York County government was established, earning tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code in July 2024.

While construction costs are covered through an array of funds — like much of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation, opioid settlements, Congressionally Directed Funding, and grants, like a $300,000 award from the Maine Recovery Council, people who invest in the projects through donations to FCF will help bridge gaps.

“The primary need right now is to outfit the buildings,” said York County Government’s Development Director Rachel Stansfield. “For instance, the training center needs simulators to practice things such as driving emergency vehicles, while the recovery center needs beds, linens, wardrobes and the like. The commercial grade kitchen at the recovery center has a price tag of $500,000,” she said. “The most impactful way donors can contribute to these projects is by giving unrestricted funds, allowing the county and FCF to determine where the greatest need is at any given time.”

“These projects are innovative and unique,” said Stansfield. “There are no centers like these two anywhere else in Maine.” She noted the recovery center provides care from detox through 270-day residential program under one roof, in one location. “We are able to seamlessly transition someone who comes for treatment to the different levels of care without the need to find them a new facility or open bed, and we are able to do this in such a comprehensive way, in looking at the whole person,” Stansfield continued. “And there is no training center of this caliber offering so many opportunities for first responders and public safety workers.”

Advertisement

FCF is applying for grants, and looking to local and national foundations and corporations for support, as well as individuals and families.

The 58-bed substance use recovery center will make a difference, noted York County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Forbes. Currently, police have just two options — a hospital emergency room or jail — when someone is having a substance-related issue, and depending on the circumstance, neither may be the right choice, Forbes said. Emergency departments are busy and often understaffed, he noted, and unless there is a crime and a charge involved, jail isn’t the appropriate place either — but the recovery center, which offers a number of observation beds, is an appropriate alternative. “The recovery center gives us a resource,” Forbes said.

The regional training center is designed to provide programs for all categories of first responders — firefighters and emergency medical personnel, police and deputies, emergency management, dispatchers, and corrections officers. Forbes, whose on the training center planning committee, noted that those in the law enforcement community as well as other first responders undergo mandatory annual training which will all be offered at the center, along with an array of other offerings, from de-escalation training to mental health matters to a K-9 program. “It’s exciting, and it’s unlimited what we can do,” he said.

First County Foundation board member Chris Burbank is dean of Student Experience and Strategy at York County Community College and a retired police lieutenant.

“The idea of being able to get our emergency services under one roof training together with the latest and greatest best practices is a concept long needed, and I’m excited about bringing them all together,” said Burbank. “On the flip side, I came from a career in law enforcement and nearly every criminal investigation led back to substance use … we struggled getting them resources. Help in all of our backyards is transformational. As board members, we can serve as great ambassadors and do some fundraising to support the ongoing programs.”

“Public safety is the issue underlying everything about the training center and that’s an issue that affects each and every one of us,” said FCF Chair Billy Shore. A Kennebunkport volunteer firefighter, Shore is also executive chair of Share Our Strength, the parent organization of the No Kid Hungry campaign. “Our first responders — fire, police, EMS, dispatch and others — always put the public interest ahead of their own, and in times of division and political polarization, that’s a rare quality. It deserves our support and everything we can do to advance it. Even at the age of 70 and far from being an impressionable child, they are still heroes to me. That’s one reason I was eager to support the First County Foundation as a board member.”

“Likewise, issues of substance abuse unfortunately touch almost every family in some way,” said Shore.” And for those who step forward and say they are ready to get help, making the best possible care available feels like the least we can do. As a Maine resident, and firefighter of six years, I can see how these facilities will be a true gem that not only serve those in our region but also serve to inspire the entire state.”

For more about First County Foundation and ways to give, go to: yorkcountyfcf.org/yorkcountyfcf.org or contact Rachel Stansfield at 207-459-7055.

Tammy Wells is a media specialist with York County Government.

Copy the Story Link