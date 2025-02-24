Bangor police on Friday arrested a man who shot another man last year in a parking lot on the University of Maine Augusta’s campus in Bangor.

Police arrested Zachary Fossett, a 48-year-old from Dedham, on Friday afternoon, more than a year after he shot and injured another person, the Bangor Police Department said in a written statement Monday.

Fossett contacted police in February 2024 and told them he just shot someone, claiming self defense. Police found that the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and transported him to a local hospital.

Fossett told police he was attacked, the department said.

“Bangor detectives investigated, and as a result, Fossett was indicted by a grand jury and warrants were issued for his arrest,” the department said.

The shooting took place in a parking lot on Taft Street, a short road that borders the Bangor campus, police said in an initial release sent the week of the shooting. They did not name the victim.

Both Fossett and the man shot were unhoused and living in their vehicles at the time of the shooting, police said.

Fossett is charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and aggravated assault — all class C, felony-level crimes. Fossett is being held at Penobscot County Jail, the department said.

Fossett was arraigned Monday and scheduled for a dispositional hearing in May, a clerk at Penobscot County Superior Court said.

This story will be updated.

