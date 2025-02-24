After years of workshopping, a plan is taking shape for a vast stretch of land in East Brunswick, but opinions vary on how much, if anything, should be done to develop the land for recreation.

The 230-acre swath, formerly home to Maine Gravel & Captain Fitzgerald Land Parcels, has the potential to include a playground, playing fields, trails and a fishing/swimming area. While the possible use of the land is long-awaited, its location between the Androscoggin and New Meadows rivers hosts a trove of wildlife habitats.

Residents have strongly opposed proposed ballfields, expressed mixed views about swimming (concerned about water quality and the scope of development) and voiced skepticism about the impact on the nearby aquifer, pedestrian safety on Old Bath Road and the cost of the endeavor.

The project’s leaders understand that not everyone will be happy with the outcome, and compromise will be required.

“Change takes time to adjust,” said advisory committee member Kurt Stinson. “Nevertheless, having a plan to guide our next steps is important.”

Understanding East Brunswick’s ecology

In 2019, the Navy donated the 163.4-acre Former Maine Gravel Services Area, which includes a freshwater pond and sand stockpile, to the town for public recreation. The site abuts the 66-acre Captain William Fitzgerald Recreation and Conservation Area, which is primarily made up of sandplain grasslands.

That said, envisioning East Brunswick’s future means considering two habitats.

The Gravel Services site aims to create a year-round recreational space where visitors can enjoy outdoor activities and learn about the site’s history, culture and ecological features. This would be accomplished through passive recreation — signs detailing ecosystem management and guiding hikers along wetland trails — and active recreation — multi-use athletic fields, playgrounds and a public pond for swimming.

A proposed multi-use path would connect pedestrians, cyclists and maintenance vehicles to the Captain Fitzgerald preserve. Though separate, both parcels would be connected.

Potential environmental concerns include clearing wooded and vegetated areas and impacts on wetlands and freshwater ponds. Permits will be required to take those steps.

Flycatcher LLC completed a wetland and vernal pool study last July, revealing that, unlike former claims, the pond was “spring fed” and supports a warm-water fishery due to its shallow depth. Similarly, a hydrogeologic investigation completed by Wright-Pierce last December ruled out disturbance to the nearby aquifer system.

Still, further studies are encouraged to ensure that no rare or endangered plants/animal species rely on the Gravel Services area. This is especially important since the wetlands provide essential habitat for northern long-eared bats, tri-colored bats, Atlantic salmon and monarch butterfly species.

Cobweb skippers have been noted on the Captain Fitzgerald site, so the Maine Natural Areas Program recommends maintaining a 100-foot buffer. However, rare species aren’t the only thing that makes the preserve fragile.

Sandplain grasslands and pine barrens have largely disappeared due to their suitability for development and lack of appropriate land management — controlled fire burns. They are now regarded as critically imperiled habitats.

The advisory committee’s stance

When the town acquired the Captain Fitzgerald site, a team was formed to develop a management plan that was adopted in 2015. Later, after the Gravel Services site was gifted, another team was created to modify the initial plan: the advisory committee.

A handful of members discussed their plans and concerns with The Times Record, reiterating the project’s main goal: ensuring the project progresses harmoniously with the ecosystem while allowing for development.

Stinson highlighted an ongoing debate: Some residents want to preserve the land, while others seek to improve recreation in an underserved area of town. This division was evident during the latest public comment period.

“These are long-term plans — development will happen slowly unless significant funding becomes available,” Stinson said. “Offering more opportunities for people to connect with nature is beneficial. This is a positive step.”

As acknowledged by Stinson, the pond is man-made, and considerable work has already been done to make it so. Therefore, the argument for preserving pristine, undisturbed nature is not applicable. Instead, the focus should be on habitat protection.

The caveat is the Captain Fitzgerald site. Stinson believes the preserve must be protected with signs that prevent visitors from straying into the grasslands.

Eben Sypitkowski discovered the parcels a few summers ago. When he was offered the opportunity to learn how municipal government works, he jumped at the chance.

Although Sypitkowski serves on the advisory committee as a private citizen, his background as a land management director for the Nature Conservancy has been helpful.

“It’s rare to find well-suited land for development — nicely drained, sandy, flat, with minimal vegetation to clear,” Sypitkowski said. “That’s why so much of this land was already developed. Recognizing the sensitivity of the grassland early on was important. It allowed for a prescribed burn on the Captain Fitzgerald site.”

In April 2014, the Brunswick Fire Department and the Maine Forest Service Fire Protection Unit conducted a controlled burn at the preserve.

Sypitkowski urged residents to see the development map as a list of potential actions rather than a definitive plan, as only a few will likely be pursued.

Sherry Mason lives in downtown Brunswick and visits the Captain Fitzgerald site weekly with her son, exploring for bugs, birds, milkweed pods, tadpoles, porcupine quills and beaver-chewed sticks.

With her wildlife camera, Mason photographs blowing leaves, squirrels darting up trees, deer, wild turkey, otters, foxes, coyotes, ermine, mink, raccoon, turtles, fish and frogs. She posts these images on her public Instagram, @sandmountainadventures, not as a proclaimed naturalist but as someone who feels lucky to witness what nature offers.

“The most exciting time is when the alewives spawn in the spring,” Mason said. “It’s not unusual to see eagles, herons and osprey hanging around, feasting. […] I see the land as [somewhere] folks can experience the awe of being outside. I hope we find a way to make it more available for people to visit and learn.”

‘It is such a special place’

Emily Baisden lives across from Captain Fitzgerald Preserve and visits daily with her dog, rain or shine.

As an entomology and native shrub aficionado, she was eager to participate in the planning process.

Baisden attributes the decline of widespread sandplain grasslands to colonization and a lack of land management knowledge. Living nearby, she observed historic efforts, selective tree removal and mowing of the preserve, which were tried but ultimately insufficient.

Grassland species thrive on natural disturbances, so as a committee member, Baisden prioritized advocating for prescribed burns.

“Little bluestem thrives in challenging conditions,” Baisen said. “It grows best along edges of highways with harsh plowing and salt exposure and areas managed by controlled burns. So do blazing stars, and although we haven’t seen these on the Captain Fitzgerald site, dormant seeds can remain viable for hundreds of years. With proper management, we could potentially see species return.”

Sandplain grasslands often contain little bluestem, poverty grass, woodland sedge and lowbush blueberry. Other plants, such as sweet fern, black chokeberry and bracken fern, are also present, attracting birds such as the grasshopper sparrow, bobolink and eastern meadowlark.

At the Captain Fitzgerald site, Baisden has observed prairie warblers, indigo buntings and American kestrels — birds that have significantly declined in recent years. She has also seen prairie and green snakes, elfin butterflies and keystone plant species like gray goldenrod and flax-leaved aster.

“I usually walk a figure eight from Lindbergh Crossing, down to the pond and back,” Baisden said. “In the summer, I grab a handful of blueberries, then in the fall, I watch the barrens turn a beautiful shade of red.”

During her walks, Baiden often encounters high school students, reinforcing her belief that engagement with nature is still alive. In its semi-natural state, the space is already being used as a playground, and she is concerned about further development.

“We need to determine what is necessary for the town, what the community wants and how to balance that with habitat preservation,” Baisden said. “I joined the committee with my own agenda but have since learned about the town’s growth needs. Development is not up for question but how we move forward is. My primary concern is water pollution — the impact of fertilizers on lawns and cars driving so close to water sources — and drinking water. I’d like for our neighborhood well to be tested regularly.”

Baisden supports the use of porous surfaces and sustainable development practices that focus on wetland buffers, riparian zones, stormwater pollution and ecosystem protection.

“I’ve had so many great experiences exploring,” Baisden said. “One time, I saw 10 Baltimore orioles in the same tree. Another time, I saw the largest milk snake — probably 4 feet long — just hanging out on the path. At dusk, it’s beautiful to hear the flute-like melodies of the meadowlarks. It is such a special place.”

Another chance for public input

Other residents have raised concerns.

In November, Susan Moulton submitted a letter concerned about a public swimming area’s impact on well-water quality. Her husband, Bob, later submitted a follow-up memo calling for a hydrology and groundwater study.

The requested reports found that proposed activities are “unlikely to impact well and groundwater” — which Bob has a hard time believing, having watched the water in his well steadily drop below the pump level, requiring him to invest in a new $2,800 one last fall.

“The Parks and Recreation Department manages the groundwater aquifer,” Bob said. “Since 2022, the water level has dropped 24 inches — and it’s still going down. I’m not against progress, but how it gets done worries me.”

Once the Town Council approves the East Brunswick plan, the Parks and Recreation Department will proceed in phases.

First, Stinson predicts, it will enhance and develop trails, followed by further actions based on funding availability.

Locals will have another chance to voice their opinions at the Town Council meeting on Thursday, Feb. 27. As the plan progresses, there will also be continued opportunities for public input.

