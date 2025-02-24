Finalists for Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball were announced on Monday by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches.

The Mr. Basketball finalists are Jamier Rose of Noble, Gabe Lash of Medomak Valley and Wyatt Benoit of Thornton Academy.

Finalists for Miss Basketball are Madelynn Deprey of Caribou, Lexi Morin of Brunswick and Ella Pelletier of Oxford Hills.

The awards are given to the top seniors in the state. The winners will be announced at the McDonald’s All-Star banquet on March 7 at the Anah Shrine Temple in Bangor.

Rose, the Fitzpatrick Trophy winner in football, led Noble to an 18-3 record. The Knights played in the Class A South final of the second straight season, losing to Falmouth. Lash helped Medomak Valley (20-1) earn the No. 1 seed in Class B South a berth in the regional final. Benoit was the leading scorer in Class AA for the second straight season and led Thornton Academy (16-3) to the top seed in Class AA South.

Pelletier led Oxford Hills to its ninth straight berth in the regional final. She scored 17 points in the Vikings’ loss to Cheverus in the Class AA North final. Morin helped Brunswick win the Class A state title last season. This year, the Dragons finished 10-10 and reached the regional semifinals. Deprey and Caribou will play Biddeford for the Class B state title on Saturday.

The Maine Association of Basketball Coaches also has announced its coaches of the year for each region. The boys coaches honored:

• AA North: Chad Pulkkinen, Windham

• AA South: Mike Nelson, Thornton Academy

• A North: Sam Smith, Messalonskee

• A South: John Morgan, Noble

• B North: Kyle Corrigan, Caribou

• B South: Matt Regan, York

• C North: Adam Mahaney, Mattanawcook

• C South: Jeff Pillsbury, Mt. Abram

• D North: Aaron Hutchins, Schenck

• D South: Josh LaPrell, St. Dominic Academy

The girls coaches of the year are:

• AA North: Jay Kemble, Bangor

• AA South: Laughn Berthiuame, Gorham

• A North: John Dennett, Cony

• A South: Angie Littlefield, Marshwood

• B North: Danielle Lefferts, Erskine Academy

• B South: Jeannine Paradis, Biddeford

• C North: Nathaniel Case, Penobscot Valley

• C South: Troy Eastman, Buckfield

• D North: Kristen Hutchins, Schenck

• D South: Gordon Hartwell, Valley

