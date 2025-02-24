7:30 p.m. Friday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $30. chocolatechurcharts.org.

Fans of singer-songwriters Leonard Cohen and Joni Mitchell should head to the Chocolate Church for an evening that is both concert and theatrical performance. Jazz singer Danielle Wertz and folk-rocker Robbie Schaefer’s “Both Sides Now” show features iconic songs like Mitchell’s “A Case of You” and “Big Yellow Taxi,” along with Cohen’s “Suzanne” and “Hallelujah,” among several others. Cohen died in 2016 and Mitchell, 81, is enjoying a renaissance after recovering from a debilitating brain aneurysm in 2015. Mitchell’s surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival led to a number of subsequent shows.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Riverbank Park, Westbrook. downtownwestbrook.com.

Spend four fabulous hours frolicking in Westbrook during Saturday’s annual Winterfest celebration. The fun-packed schedule includes bounce houses, a photo booth, s’mores roasting, pie baking contest, goat petting and foam axe throwing. You can also check out ice carving and river rescue demos and performances by fire hula hooper Amelia Aglow and juggler Steve Corning. Visit the Winterfest market for local goodies and grab a bite at the food truck park.

5:45 p.m. Saturday. Fort Williams Park, Cape Elizabeth. sp-ce-rotary.org.

Light Up the Night Sky! is what the South Portland and Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club is calling its Saturday night fireworks display at Fort Williams Park. Bundle up and gather everyone up for a winter’s night celebration over Casco Bay that will dazzle and delight. Park entry for the event starts at 4:45 p.m.

7 p.m. Sunday. The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $34-$53, 18-plus. thehillarts.me.

Irish-born comic David Nihill is bringing his Comedy Shelf Help Tour to Portland for a show at The Hill Arts. Nihill has called a dozen countries home, and has visited more than 70. You’ll hear him wax comedic about his travels, takes on culture and globe-trotting drinking adventures. Nihill also makes reading recommendations during his set, so you’ll leave laughing but also with a handy list. Among Nihill’s accolades are a win at the San Francisco Comedy Competition and a runner-up showing at The Moth’s US GrandSLAM storytelling competition. TikTok is the ideal spot for a sneak preview of Nihill’s brand of humor.

