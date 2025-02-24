The Frog & Turtle gastropub in Westbrook announced Sunday that the restaurant will close for good in early March after 17 years in business, due in part to financial pressure caused by required upgrades to their property.

“The City is requiring us to put a sprinkler system next door,” read a Facebook post from chef and co-owner James Tranchemontagne. “Without it our spaces are unrentable. The added financial hardship of no rent mixed with the other financial challenges in today’s market have led to our difficult decision.”

Tranchemontagne explained by phone Monday that the Frog & Turtle owns four adjacent commercial office spaces, three of which have tenants. He estimated that the project could end up costing as much as $200,000, forcing him to raise rents too high to keep their tenants in place, or to attract new ones.

“I’m not saying it’s 100 percent the city’s fault. It’s just the final nail in the coffin. This is sometimes the price of doing business,” he said, adding that The Frog & Turtle has faced the same financial challenges as other restaurants in the five years since the pandemic struck. “It’s a hard enough industry, maybe it’s just time to say goodbye. I’m just thankful for the people who have come by, and what we built.”

The city could not be immediately reached for comment.

The venue, which launched at 3 Vallee Square (formerly Bridge Street) in September 2007, will be open until Sunday, March 2. In 2019, The Frog & Turtle totally overhauled its kitchen, renovated the first floor and added a second floor and rooftop deck to their operation.

This story will be updated.

