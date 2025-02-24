RIBBIT RIBBIT

Portland Ovations presents the delightful show “A Year With Frog and Toad” on March 23 at Merrill Auditorium.

The matinee performance meets at the crossroads of vaudeville, fantasy and charm, and is a marvelous event for families.

“A Year With Frog and Toad” is based on books by Arnold Lobel, and features a jazzy, snappy score that serves as soundtrack to the friendship of a popular Frog and his cranky companion Toad as they live their best lives for a year.

You’ll see them emerge from hibernation to plant gardens, go swimming, rake fall leaves and slide down sledding hills, all while making new friends and learning a whole lot about life and how differences can be celebrated.

Tickets for “A Year With Frog and Toad” are $20. Get them at porttix.com.

BEELINE FOR BELFAST

Start rounding up some pals because tickets are on sale for the annual All Roads Music Festival in Belfast on May 15 and 16.

The performances kick off on May 15 with sets by Bait Bag, The World Famous Grassholes, and Toby McAllister and the Sierra Sounds, among other acts.

Then on May 16, the music goes all day with shows by Rigometrics, Alice Limoges, Clay Camero and dozens of others spread across four venues in downtown Belfast.

For a complete list of artists and to purchase tickets, head to statetheatreportland.com.

It’s finally official. The Back Cove Music & Arts Festival has been announced for Aug. 2 & 3 in Portland’s Payson Park.

The organizers of the festival are Tyler Grill of GoodWorks Entertainment and Jordan Wolowitz of Shore Sound Entertainment.

The festival will focus on music, including national acts, and local art. Lineup announcements and ticket prices are expected to be listed in the coming days.

Get on the Back Cove Music & Arts Festival mailing list at backcovefestival.com.

