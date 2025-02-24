On Dec. 4, 2024, I sent a certified letter, return receipt requested, to an address in Maine via the USPS. On Jan. 4, 2025, I went back to the post office that I sent the mail from, to make an inquiry about it. They directed me to the post office in the town that handled mail for the recipient. The postmaster at that location told me that he looked around in the post office and could not find it, so he had to assume it was on its way back to me.

On Jan. 30, 2025, I returned to the post office I sent the letter from to make further inquiries. They told me that on Jan. 19, 2025, my letter was in Salisbury, Mass., and it must be on its way back to me. They also told me that “Certified Mail is a waste of money.” There is no guarantee of a delivery, a delivery attempt, location scans, or even against loss. The additional fees paid do not actually provide any additional service.

As of today, Feb. 18, 2025, my certified letter has not been delivered, has not been returned to me, and I paid the USPS $10.32 for nothing, and the USPS says everything worked as it should.

Where is Elon Musk when we need him?

Kevin Mowry

Porter

