Fairness and well-being are foundational to school athletics. Yet, the Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) jeopardizes both by failing to enforce Title IX. Female athletes are being forced into unfair competition, losing hard-earned opportunities, and experiencing emotional distress — all because the MPA refuses to enforce federal protections meant to ensure a fair, competitive playing field.

This isn’t about trophies; it’s about dignity, equality and mental health. When girls see their rightful victories erased, scholarships slip away and their voices are ignored, it sends a devastating message: They don’t matter.

Title IX exists to protect and empower young females in competitive sports. The Maine Principals’ Association must have the resilience and courage to enforce it. Why does the MPA not care about our female athletes? The MPA’s inaction is harming female athletes today and is setting a dangerous precedent. Let’s stand for fairness, safety and the integrity of female sports — before more girls are irrevocably harmed.

Allen Sarvinas

Topsham

