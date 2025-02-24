https://www.pressherald.com/2025/02/24/letter-op-ed-brightened-up-a-monday-morning
Letter: Op-ed brightened up a Monday morning
1 min read
You made my Monday morning better by printing Edgar Allen Beem’s take on our current national situation (“All this governing by vendetta may not last that long,” Feb. 3).
It has been quite a while since I have read something he wrote; ever a bright light.
Don Marsee
Puyallup, Wash.
